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Xi Jinping Says Wrong Approach to Taiwan Could Push US and China Into Conflict

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Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that relations between China and the United States could deteriorate into open confrontation if Washington adopts what Beijing considers the wrong approach toward Taiwan.

Xi Jinping, Chinese President
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Xi Jinping, Chinese President

Speaking during talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, Xi stressed that stable ties between the two powers depend on careful management of the Taiwan issue, which remains one of the most sensitive points in US-China relations.

According to Xi, a balanced and pragmatic approach would allow both countries to preserve stability, while a confrontational strategy could push bilateral relations into dangerous territory and even lead to direct conflict.

Taiwan Remains the Central Flashpoint

The Chinese leader reiterated Beijing's long-standing position that support for Taiwanese independence cannot coexist with peace in the Taiwan Strait. He described regional stability as the most important shared interest between China and the United States.

China considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory and has repeatedly warned foreign governments against supporting separatist movements on the island. The issue has become increasingly tense in recent years as Washington expanded military cooperation and political contacts with Taipei.

Xi's remarks reflected growing concern in Beijing that continued US backing for Taiwan could destabilize the region and trigger a wider geopolitical crisis.

Washington Calls China the Main Geopolitical Challenge

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently described relations with China as Washington's primary geopolitical challenge. At the same time, he acknowledged that the United States must continue maintaining functional and stable ties with Beijing even while competing strategically with it.

The Biden and Trump administrations alike identified China as America's principal long-term rival in areas ranging from trade and technology to military influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Analysts Say Trump Faces Pressure Ahead of Talks

Russian political analyst Ivan Mezyukho suggested that Trump would likely attempt to project strength during negotiations with Xi. According to the expert, the American president needs to demonstrate that he remains in control despite mounting geopolitical difficulties.

Mezyukho argued that Washington has struggled to gain leverage against China in the ongoing trade confrontation and has also faced setbacks connected to the military escalation involving Iran, a country that remains an important energy supplier to Beijing.

US-China Rivalry Continues to Intensify

The meeting between Trump and Xi comes amid growing competition between the two powers over trade, technology, military influence, semiconductor production, and global supply chains.

Tensions surrounding Taiwan remain one of the most dangerous dimensions of the rivalry. Beijing has repeatedly warned that any formal move toward Taiwanese independence would cross a red line, while Washington continues to emphasize its commitment to supporting Taiwan's self-defense capabilities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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