US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile

The United States Air Force may soon receive a new anti-ship variant of the hypersonic AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), according to a report published by TWZ.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force / Christopher Okula, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ AGM-183A ARRW on a B-52, June 2019 (190612-F-HP195-0014)

The Pentagon has requested more than $296 million for development of the upgraded "Increment 2” version of the missile. Budget documents for fiscal year 2027 state that the funding will support the "development, testing, and evaluation of an enhanced ARRW capability.”

New ARRW Variant Designed to Target Warships

The upgraded missile will reportedly feature a new seeker head and a data-link system, allowing it to track and engage moving naval targets at sea. Analysts believe these capabilities are aimed primarily at preparing for a potential future conflict with China in the Pacific region.

The new version of ARRW would significantly expand the operational role of the hypersonic weapon system beyond fixed land targets, enabling the US military to strike enemy warships from long distances at extremely high speed.

Military analysts say a hypersonic anti-ship ARRW missile could become especially important in a large-scale Pacific conflict involving China.

Integration Work Already Underway

US budget documents also referenced earlier integration work involving systems developed by the Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Officials stated that the prototype already demonstrated the viability of the concept.

The missile is expected to retain the core boost-glide architecture of the original ARRW program while receiving improved targeting and communications systems necessary for maritime strike missions.

Growing Focus on Hypersonic Weapons

The ARRW program forms part of a broader US effort to accelerate the development of hypersonic weapons as competition with China and Russia intensifies.

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds above Mach 5 and can maneuver during flight, making them significantly more difficult to intercept than traditional ballistic or cruise missiles.

In March, the United States also conducted another successful test launch of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system, known as Dark Eagle, further demonstrating Washington's growing emphasis on next-generation strike capabilities.

Strategic Importance in the Pacific

Military planners increasingly view long-range anti-ship weapons as essential in any future confrontation in the Indo-Pacific theater, where large naval formations and vast operational distances dominate military strategy.

An operational anti-ship ARRW missile could allow US aircraft to launch attacks against hostile naval targets from outside the range of many enemy air-defense systems, giving American forces greater flexibility and survivability.