India Successfully Tests TARA Smart Bomb Kit Capable of Striking Targets 180 km Away

The Indian Air Force and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the first flight trials of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) system, an indigenous guidance kit designed to transform conventional aerial bombs into long-range precision-guided weapons.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arnaud Lambert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Sepecat Jaguar E au Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace

The test took place on Friday, May 8, off the coast of Odisha in northeastern India. During the trial, a bomb equipped with the TARA kit was released from a SEPECAT Jaguar strike aircraft.

India Develops Domestic Alternative to Foreign Smart Bomb Systems

The TARA system was developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad. Engineers designed the modular kit to provide both range extension and precision guidance capabilities for bombs already in service with the Indian Air Force.

The kit can integrate with multiple types of existing aerial bombs, including High-Speed Low-Drag (HSLD) bombs and standard General Purpose (GP) bombs. Indian officials view the project as a major step toward reducing dependence on imported precision-strike technologies such as Israel's SPICE guidance kits.

Military analysts say the domestic production of the TARA system could significantly reduce procurement costs while allowing India to modernize its existing bomb inventory instead of purchasing entirely new precision munitions.

Compatible With India's Main Combat Aircraft

The Indian Air Force plans to integrate the TARA kit across several frontline aircraft platforms, including the Mirage-2000, SEPECAT Jaguar, HAL Tejas, and Su-30MKI.

This capability would allow Indian aircraft to strike targets from extended stand-off distances, improving survivability in contested airspace and strengthening India's precision-strike capabilities.

Technical Features of the TARA System

The TARA kit includes deployable wings and tail-control surfaces that unfold after release from the aircraft. The system combines inertial navigation, GPS guidance, and electro-optical sensors to improve targeting accuracy.

According to available technical data, the system will support bomb configurations weighing 250 kg, 450 kg, and 500 kg.

The upgraded munitions can reportedly strike targets at distances between 150 and 180 kilometers when released from an altitude of approximately five kilometers at speeds approaching Mach 0.8, or roughly 980-990 kilometers per hour.

Developers claim the system is designed to achieve strike accuracy within five meters of the target, although operational combat data has not yet been publicly confirmed.

India Expands Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

The TARA project forms part of India's broader effort to expand domestic defense manufacturing under the country's strategic self-reliance initiatives. New Delhi has accelerated investment in indigenous missile, drone, radar, and electronic warfare systems in recent years as regional security competition intensifies.

The successful test demonstrates India's growing capability to develop advanced precision-guided weapons domestically while strengthening the technological independence of its armed forces.