Keir Starmer Under Pressure: A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian president for international investment and economic cooperation, mocked the political troubles surrounding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer amid reports of growing dissatisfaction inside the Labour Party.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Number 10 is licensed under Open Government Licence v3.0 Keir Starmer

Writing on X, Dmitriev described the possible collapse of Starmer's leadership as "a slow-motion train wreck,” adding that observers were "running out of popcorn” while watching the unfolding political drama.

Dmitriev compared the situation to "having wisdom teeth removed without the wisdom.”

Labour Party Faces Internal Revolt

The comments came after reports that Keir Starmer had come under serious pressure following Labour's disappointing performance in local elections across the United Kingdom.

According to The Guardian, Starmer's grip on power has weakened significantly, with senior cabinet members and dozens of Labour lawmakers allegedly calling for a leadership transition.

The report claimed that more than 70 Labour MPs publicly demanded Starmer's resignation after the election results triggered growing frustration within the party.

Senior Ministers Reportedly Push for Transition

The Guardian also reported that two senior members of the British government — Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood - urged Starmer to organize what they described as an "orderly transfer of power.”

The calls reportedly followed mounting concerns among Labour officials over the party's political trajectory and its ability to maintain public support ahead of future national elections.

Neither Downing Street nor senior Labour leadership figures immediately confirmed the reports about internal discussions surrounding Starmer's future.

Political Pressure Intensifies in Britain

The developments mark one of the most serious political challenges of Starmer's premiership so far. Analysts say Labour's election setback intensified existing tensions inside the party over strategy, economic policy, and declining approval ratings.

The political turmoil also comes at a sensitive time for Britain as the government continues to deal with economic pressures, debates over defense spending, migration issues, and ongoing support for Ukraine.

While Starmer has not indicated any intention to step down, the growing speculation surrounding his future highlights deepening instability within British politics.