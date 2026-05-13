One Sarmat Missile Could Destroy Entire Countries Like Britain or France

Capabilities of Russia's newest intercontinental ballistic missile system, the Sarmat, are so extensive that a single missile could completely destroy countries such as the United Kingdom or France, Russian military analyst Igor Korotchenko said.

Photo: openverse.org by Maxwell Hamilton, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nuclear blast

Speaking to TASS, Korotchenko described the missile as a key component of Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent and said it was designed for both retaliatory and counter-retaliatory strikes.

According to the analyst, one Sarmat missile alone could fully destroy countries considered potential adversaries of Russia, including Britain or France.

Sarmat Designed to Replace Soviet-Era Systems

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile was developed to replace the Soviet-era Voivoda system, known in NATO classification as SS-18 Satan. Russian officials describe the new missile as significantly more advanced in range, payload capacity, accuracy, and penetration capabilities.

Korotchenko noted that the missile can carry more than ten high-yield nuclear warheads and includes sophisticated systems designed to overcome existing and future missile defense networks.

Russian authorities previously stated that the missile can travel along both ballistic and suborbital trajectories, giving it the ability to strike targets from unexpected directions while reducing interception risks.

Strategic Deterrence and Global Reach

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier claimed that the operational range of the Sarmat missile could exceed 35,000 kilometers. Moscow has repeatedly presented the system as one of the most powerful nuclear delivery platforms ever developed.

Military experts say the missile's heavy payload allows it to carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), advanced decoys, and hypersonic glide systems capable of maneuvering during flight.

The first regiment equipped with Sarmat missiles is expected to enter combat duty before the end of the year, according to the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces.

Britain Reaffirms Support for Ukraine and NATO

The remarks about the Sarmat missile came as King Charles III, during his throne speech before the House of Lords, reaffirmed the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine and commitment to NATO.

The British monarch said London would continue supporting what he called the "courageous people of Ukraine” while increasing defense spending and strengthening cooperation with NATO allies.

The king stated that the British government remains firmly committed to NATO and intends to continue supporting Ukraine while working toward stronger ties with European partners.

Charles III also emphasized Britain's intention to pursue closer cooperation with European allies and support efforts aimed at achieving long-term peace in the Middle East.

The statements from both Moscow and London highlight the growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and NATO countries as the conflict in Ukraine continues to reshape global security dynamics.