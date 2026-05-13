Trump Says He May Visit Russia in 2026 as Ukraine Conflict Nears Endgame

US President Donald Trump said he may visit Russia in 2026, raising the prospect of a new high-level summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as diplomatic efforts surrounding the conflict in Ukraine continue to accelerate.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bill Ingalls, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ President Trump Postlaunch Remarks (NHQ202005300037)

Speaking to journalists, Trump said such a visit remained possible and stressed that he was prepared to take whatever steps were necessary to help bring the war closer to an end. He added that, in his view, the conflict was steadily moving toward a conclusion.

The American president also expressed hope that his administration would be able to reach agreements with the Russian leadership regarding a future settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin Keeps Invitation Open

Trump's remarks followed recent statements from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who confirmed that Putin's invitation for the US president to visit Moscow remains in force.

Peskov stated that the Russian leader would welcome the opportunity to host his American counterpart in Moscow if such a visit takes place.

The invitation originally emerged after a previous meeting between the two leaders, when Putin proposed holding future talks in the Russian capital. Trump at the time responded positively and described the possibility as realistic.

Putin Says Conflict Is Moving Toward Conclusion

On May 9, Putin also stated that the conflict in Ukraine appeared to be approaching its final stage. The Russian president reiterated that Moscow remained open to negotiations and said he would be prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky either in Moscow or in a third country if the purpose of the talks was to finalize binding agreements.

Russian officials continue to argue that any final settlement must address what Moscow describes as the root causes of the conflict, including Ukraine's military status and broader European security issues.

Trump May Raise Russia During Talks With Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, analysts expect Trump to discuss Russia and Ukraine during upcoming contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Washington is likely to raise the subject of Putin's planned visit to China during those conversations.

However, Beijing would probably avoid engaging deeply in discussions framed around American geopolitical interests. China continues publicly advocating for a negotiated settlement while maintaining strategic cooperation with Moscow.

Putin is also expected to travel to China before the end of May. Preparations for the visit reportedly entered their final stage, although Moscow and Beijing have not yet disclosed exact dates.

Peskov described the upcoming trip as highly significant for both countries and said Russian and Chinese authorities would announce details of the visit simultaneously at a later stage.