World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

$450 Million Per Day: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Calls 2026 Decisive Year for Peace Efforts

World

Ukraine spends approximately $450 million every day to sustain its war effort, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who described 2026 as a potentially decisive year for achieving peace if Kyiv continues receiving strong backing from the United States and its allies.

Ukrainian soldiers
Photo: CreativeCommons by U.S. Army Europe, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ukrainian soldiers

Sybiha emphasized that continued American support remains critically important for Ukraine's ability to maintain military operations and strengthen its negotiating position.

Kyiv Counts on Continued US Military Assistance

The foreign minister confirmed that deliveries of American weapons under the PURL assistance program continue without delays. His remarks come amid growing international debate over long-term Western military support and the sustainability of defense aid packages.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine sees no disruptions in the current flow of US military supplies, which remain vital for maintaining battlefield capabilities and supporting the country's broader defense strategy.

At the same time, he stressed that allied countries must expand their own military-industrial capacities and increase the production of weapons and military equipment.

Ukraine Pushes for Joint Weapons Production

Sybiha said Ukraine remains open to deeper defense cooperation with partner nations and has already approached several allies regarding the localization of production for certain critically important weapons systems.

Kyiv increasingly views joint manufacturing initiatives as essential for reducing dependence on external supply chains and accelerating access to military equipment needed for prolonged conflict conditions.

Western governments and defense companies have intensified discussions about establishing production partnerships with Ukraine, particularly in areas involving drones, ammunition, air defense systems, and armored equipment.

2026 Seen as Critical Year for Peace Efforts

The Ukrainian foreign minister also argued that this year could become decisive for future peace efforts. However, he noted that achieving meaningful progress would require continued political, financial, and military support from Washington.

The enormous financial burden of the war continues placing significant pressure on Ukraine's economy, infrastructure, and state budget. International assistance remains one of the key factors allowing Kyiv to sustain military operations while supporting critical public services.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine and its Western allies increasingly focus not only on immediate battlefield needs but also on building long-term defense-industrial cooperation capable of supporting extended security challenges across Europe.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
China's AI Industry Generates $500 Million Every Hour
World
China's AI Industry Generates $500 Million Every Hour
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering
US Military Burned Through Years of Missile Production During War, Report Says
World
US Military Burned Through Years of Missile Production During War, Report Says
Popular
Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere

Russia has successfully tested its next-generation Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, with President Vladimir Putin describing the system as one of the most powerful strategic weapons ever created

Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere
Moscow Says Ukrainian Saab 340 Directed Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory
Moscow Says Ukrainian Saab 340 Directed Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory
New Video Shows Launch of Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Nuclear Missile
Belarus Begins Preparing Army Units for War, Lukashenko Says
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering Lyuba Lulko The golden Trumpian calf Nancy O'Brien Simpson Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth Andrey Mihayloff
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering
China Moves Closer to Sci-Fi Future With Human-Controlled Giant Robot
Belarus President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko Draws Attention at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Belarus President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko Draws Attention at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Last materials
Pentagon Overestimates Damage to Iran’s Underground Missile Facilities
US Consumer Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2023 on Energy Shock and War Fears
US Military Burned Through Years of Missile Production During War, Report Says
Horror Injury: Honduras Player Suffers Open Leg Fracture During Match
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering
Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere
E-Cigarettes Linked to Hormonal Disorders, Infertility, and Diabetes Risk
Belarus Begins Preparing Army Units for War, Lukashenko Says
Russian Scientists Develop Anti-Aging Cheese That May Help Prevent Dementia and Diabetes
New Video Shows Launch of Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Nuclear Missile
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.