$450 Million Per Day: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Calls 2026 Decisive Year for Peace Efforts

Ukraine spends approximately $450 million every day to sustain its war effort, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who described 2026 as a potentially decisive year for achieving peace if Kyiv continues receiving strong backing from the United States and its allies.

Photo: CreativeCommons by U.S. Army Europe, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ukrainian soldiers

Sybiha emphasized that continued American support remains critically important for Ukraine's ability to maintain military operations and strengthen its negotiating position.

Kyiv Counts on Continued US Military Assistance

The foreign minister confirmed that deliveries of American weapons under the PURL assistance program continue without delays. His remarks come amid growing international debate over long-term Western military support and the sustainability of defense aid packages.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine sees no disruptions in the current flow of US military supplies, which remain vital for maintaining battlefield capabilities and supporting the country's broader defense strategy.

At the same time, he stressed that allied countries must expand their own military-industrial capacities and increase the production of weapons and military equipment.

Ukraine Pushes for Joint Weapons Production

Sybiha said Ukraine remains open to deeper defense cooperation with partner nations and has already approached several allies regarding the localization of production for certain critically important weapons systems.

Kyiv increasingly views joint manufacturing initiatives as essential for reducing dependence on external supply chains and accelerating access to military equipment needed for prolonged conflict conditions.

Western governments and defense companies have intensified discussions about establishing production partnerships with Ukraine, particularly in areas involving drones, ammunition, air defense systems, and armored equipment.

2026 Seen as Critical Year for Peace Efforts

The Ukrainian foreign minister also argued that this year could become decisive for future peace efforts. However, he noted that achieving meaningful progress would require continued political, financial, and military support from Washington.

The enormous financial burden of the war continues placing significant pressure on Ukraine's economy, infrastructure, and state budget. International assistance remains one of the key factors allowing Kyiv to sustain military operations while supporting critical public services.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine and its Western allies increasingly focus not only on immediate battlefield needs but also on building long-term defense-industrial cooperation capable of supporting extended security challenges across Europe.