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Pentagon Overestimates Damage to Iran’s Underground Missile Facilities

World

New intelligence assessments indicate that the administration of Donald Trump and senior US military officials overestimated the extent of damage American forces could inflict on Iran's missile infrastructure during the recent conflict. The findings also suggest that Washington underestimated Iran's ability to restore and sustain critical military capabilities under wartime conditions.

US military equipment debris in Iran
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US military equipment debris in Iran

According to sources familiar with the assessments, the US campaign caused significant disruption but failed to eliminate large portions of Iran's hardened missile network. Analysts now believe Tehran retained a greater operational capacity than initially expected, particularly within underground facilities designed to survive sustained aerial bombardment.

Pentagon Faced Shortage of Bunker-Buster Bombs

One of the key factors behind the limited effectiveness of the strikes reportedly stemmed from tactical decisions made by American commanders during the campaign. Faced with a shortage of specialized bunker-buster munitions, the Pentagon chose in many cases to seal the entrances to fortified Iranian missile complexes rather than completely destroy the underground facilities and the missiles stored inside them.

Although US forces did deploy bunker-penetrating bombs against several underground targets, military planners reportedly exercised caution in their use. American officials sought to preserve part of the remaining stockpile for potential future conflicts in Asia, particularly scenarios involving North Korea or China.

The decision reflects growing concern inside the Pentagon over the pace of ammunition consumption in modern high-intensity warfare. Recent military operations have exposed vulnerabilities in the US defense industrial base, especially regarding the production speed of advanced precision-guided weapons.

Iran's Underground Missile Network Remains a Challenge

Iran has spent decades building deeply buried missile infrastructure designed specifically to withstand airstrikes. Many facilities sit beneath mountains or reinforced underground complexes connected through extensive tunnel systems.

Military experts note that completely destroying such sites often requires repeated direct strikes using large quantities of specialized munitions. Even then, underground networks can remain partially functional or return to operation after repairs.

The latest intelligence assessments reportedly highlight Iran's ability to rapidly restore damaged launch infrastructure and maintain missile production despite sustained military pressure. That resilience has complicated Washington's efforts to weaken Tehran's long-range strike capabilities.

Strategic Implications for Future Conflicts

The findings are likely to intensify debate in Washington over American military readiness and weapons stockpiles. US defense planners increasingly warn that simultaneous crises in the Middle East and Asia could stretch American capabilities beyond sustainable levels.

The conflict also renewed scrutiny of US strategic priorities, particularly as military officials attempt to balance deterrence against Iran with preparations for potential confrontations involving China in the Pacific region.

Analysts believe the experience may accelerate Pentagon efforts to expand production of bunker-buster munitions, long-range missiles, and other critical weapons systems needed for future large-scale conflicts.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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