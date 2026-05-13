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US Consumer Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2023 on Energy Shock and War Fears

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The US consumer price index accelerated to 3.8 percent year-on-year, marking the highest inflation reading since May 2023 and signaling renewed pressure on the American economy. The latest figures point to a broad-based rise in prices, driven largely by soaring energy costs and escalating instability in global oil markets.

Grocery shopping
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Grocery shopping

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent. Energy prices played the central role in the increase, climbing 3.8 percent as uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to shake global markets. Analysts warn that unless tensions in the region ease in the coming weeks, energy prices could continue moving higher and place additional pressure on households and businesses across the United States.

Energy Prices Drive Inflation Higher

The American energy market continues to receive support from releases out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and existing fuel inventories. However, economists increasingly question how long these measures can contain price growth if geopolitical instability intensifies further.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes for oil and liquefied natural gas. Any prolonged disruption in the region threatens to tighten global supply and push fuel costs even higher worldwide.

At the same time, inflationary pressure has expanded beyond energy alone. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased to 2.8 percent year-on-year. That trend suggests that price growth is spreading more deeply through the broader economy rather than remaining limited to commodity shocks.

Trump Faces Growing Economic Pressure

Accelerating inflation could complicate efforts by Donald Trump to lower interest rates and stimulate the slowing US economy. Financial markets increasingly believe that the Federal Reserve may delay or reduce the scale of potential rate cuts if inflation continues to rise.

Bond markets already reacted sharply to the latest developments. Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds climbed by 50 basis points since the start of the conflict involving Iran, reflecting growing investor concern over inflation, government borrowing costs, and long-term economic stability.

Higher Treasury yields also increase financing costs across the economy, including mortgages, corporate borrowing, and consumer loans. Economists warn that sustained inflation combined with elevated interest rates could weaken investment activity and consumer demand later this year.

Global Markets Watch the Middle East Closely

Investors and policymakers now focus heavily on developments in the Middle East, particularly the risk of further escalation affecting energy infrastructure or maritime transport routes. Oil traders remain highly sensitive to any signs of disruption involving Iran or shipping traffic through the Persian Gulf.

Should the crisis continue, analysts expect inflationary pressure to remain elevated not only in the United States but also across Europe and Asia, where economies remain vulnerable to energy market volatility.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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