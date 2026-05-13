US Military Burned Through Years of Missile Production During War, Report Says

The United States military consumed enormous quantities of advanced precision-guided weapons during recent wartime operations, dramatically reducing stockpiles that may take years to replenish. According to defense industry estimates and military data, the scale of missile usage highlighted both the intensity of modern warfare and the growing limitations of the American defense-industrial base.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PH3 Брэд Диллон, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is launched at an Iraqi target from the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63) at the start of Operation Desert Storm

Stealth Cruise Missile Stocks Nearly Exhausted

During the conflict, US forces reportedly launched around 1,100 long-range stealth cruise missiles — nearly the entire available inventory of those weapons. The operations also required more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles, a figure roughly ten times larger than the Pentagon's annual procurement rate.

Military analysts say the unprecedented rate of expenditure demonstrates how quickly high-intensity warfare can drain even the world's largest arsenal of precision-guided munitions.

The Tomahawk, developed primarily by RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon), remains one of the cornerstone weapons of US long-range strike capability. The missile can hit targets more than 1,600 kilometers away with high precision and has seen extensive use in conflicts ranging from Iraq and Yugoslavia to Syria.

Patriot Missile Use Exposed Production Limits

The war also placed extraordinary pressure on America's air-defense systems. US forces fired more than 1,300 Patriot interceptor missiles — equivalent to more than two years of production at 2025 manufacturing rates.

The Patriot system, produced by Lockheed Martin and RTX, serves as one of the United States' primary air and missile defense platforms. The system has played a central role in protecting military bases and strategic infrastructure from aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones.

Defense industry officials now expect replenishing missile reserves to take several years, even under accelerated production plans.

Lockheed Martin currently manufactures roughly 650 Patriot missiles annually. The company intends to raise output to approximately 2,000 missiles per year, but industry experts warn that scaling production at such speed presents enormous logistical and technical challenges.

Defense Industry Faces Supply Chain Bottlenecks

One of the largest obstacles involves the missile propulsion sector. Rocket motor production requires highly specialized facilities, rare materials, and a trained workforce that cannot expand overnight.

Defense manufacturers also continue to struggle with supply chain disruptions that emerged during the global pandemic and intensified amid rising geopolitical tensions. Industry executives have repeatedly warned that building new production lines for advanced missiles often takes years rather than months.

Analysts say the situation has become increasingly urgent as Donald Trump pushes for a rapid expansion of America's military-industrial capacity amid growing concerns about potential future conflicts involving China, Russia, and Iran.

Modern Warfare Consumes Weapons at Unprecedented Speed

Military experts argue that the conflict demonstrated a major strategic reality: modern high-tech warfare consumes precision weapons far faster than most Western defense planners anticipated.

For decades, the United States relied on smaller regional conflicts where missile consumption remained relatively limited. However, large-scale operations against technologically advanced opponents require sustained use of long-range strike systems, air-defense interceptors, and reconnaissance assets on a scale not seen since the Cold War.

The experience has already triggered discussions in Washington about expanding defense manufacturing, rebuilding strategic stockpiles, and reducing dependence on fragile global supply chains.