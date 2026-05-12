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China's AI Industry Generates $500 Million Every Hour

World

China's accelerating push into artificial intelligence has become one of the main engines of the country's economic expansion, helping Chinese technology companies generate enormous revenues despite the intensifying trade confrontation with the United States. New data cited by Bloomberg suggests that AI-related industries are now reshaping both China's export model and its broader economic strategy.

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A robot and a human

Artificial Intelligence Drives China's Export Explosion

According to estimates from Goldman Sachs and Nomura Holdings, products connected to artificial intelligence — including semiconductors, computers, servers and advanced electronics — accounted for roughly half of China's export growth in April 2026.

Overall Chinese exports climbed by 14 percent year-on-year, reaching a record monthly level of 359 billion dollars. The figures indicate that Chinese companies earned an average of nearly 500 million dollars every hour from overseas sales.

Semiconductor exports showed especially dramatic growth. Overseas shipments of microchips doubled compared with the previous year, while exports of automatic data-processing equipment — including laptops, tablets and electronic components — surged by 47 percent.

The rapid expansion highlights how artificial intelligence has become central not only to China's industrial policy, but also to global demand for advanced electronics.

China Becomes a Global AI Technology Hub

Economists at Standard Chartered concluded that China became the world's largest supplier of AI-related products in 2025. During the second presidency of Donald Trump, Chinese chip exports reportedly doubled in value and exceeded 31 billion dollars in April for the first time in history.

The transformation is also visible on the import side of China's economy. Purchases of foreign high-tech goods increased by 42 percent, reflecting Beijing's growing appetite for advanced technologies needed to support domestic AI development.

Despite ongoing American restrictions and export controls aimed at limiting China's technological rise, Chinese manufacturers appear to have adapted quickly by strengthening domestic production chains and expanding sales to international markets.

Trade War With US Fails to Slow China's Momentum

The latest export figures suggest that Washington's economic pressure has not stopped China from expanding its influence in strategic technologies. Instead, artificial intelligence has become a critical source of resilience for Chinese industry.

Analysts note that the global AI race is now transforming traditional trade patterns. Demand for processors, data centers, cloud infrastructure and consumer electronics continues to rise rapidly, allowing Chinese firms to capitalize on markets that remain hungry for affordable technology products.

At the same time, concerns are emerging inside China about the social consequences of automation and AI adoption. Some economists believe that the spread of artificial intelligence could significantly disrupt the labor market. One estimate suggests that up to 70 million people could eventually face unemployment as AI systems replace human workers across multiple industries.

New Technological Battlefield

The competition between China and the United States increasingly revolves around artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced computing rather than traditional manufacturing alone. Beijing sees AI as a strategic pillar for long-term economic and geopolitical influence, while Washington continues to view China's technological rise as one of its primary strategic challenges.

For now, however, the numbers indicate that China's AI sector is not merely surviving under pressure — it is expanding at record speed and reshaping the global technology landscape in the process.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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