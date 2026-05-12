Former Zelensky Office Chief Andriy Yermak Officially Accused in Major Corruption Case

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have formally accused former presidential office chief Andriy Yermak in connection with a large-scale corruption and money-laundering investigation involving elite real estate construction projects near Kyiv.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vinnytsia Governor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Andriy Yermak, May 2024

The investigation centers on an organized group allegedly involved in laundering approximately 460 million hryvnias through luxury development projects in the Kyiv region. Anti-corruption authorities confirmed that one of the key participants in the scheme was a former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stressed that President Volodymyr Zelensky is not involved in the criminal proceedings. According to Kryvonos, the president does not appear in the pre-trial investigation, while detectives continue examining alternative lines of inquiry concerning ownership of the disputed assets.

Investigators Conduct Operations in Central Kyiv

Investigative actions involving Yermak reportedly took place in central Kyiv near the Palace of Sports and the Olimpiyskiy Stadium area, locations frequently associated with the former presidential office chief. Videos circulating online appeared to show Yermak present during the operation.

According to Ukrainian media reports, SAP prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk briefly entered Yermak's vehicle during the proceedings, where investigators were believed to have formally handed him documentation outlining the accusations.

Later, NABU investigators conducted searches on Shovkovychna Street in a residential building where Yermak allegedly owns an apartment.

Security Measures Tightened Near Government Quarter

Amid the investigative actions, authorities temporarily restricted access to Bankova Street, home to several key government institutions in Kyiv. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko reported a heavy security presence in the area, describing numerous buses and large numbers of uniformed personnel around nearby streets.

The operation quickly became one of the most widely discussed political developments in Ukraine, given Yermak's former influence within the presidential administration and his longstanding association with Zelensky.

Yermak Denies Owning Luxury Property

Responding briefly to journalists after the accusations became public, Yermak denied owning an elite country house near Kozyn, one of the most expensive residential areas outside Kyiv.

He stated that he owns only a single apartment and one vehicle, adding that he would refrain from providing detailed comments until the investigative procedures are completed.

Presidential Office Urges Caution

Representatives of Zelensky's office reacted cautiously to the accusations. Officials noted that allegations surrounding Yermak had circulated in the media for a long time and suggested that the current developments should not come as a surprise.

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn emphasized that procedural actions are still ongoing and argued that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the case.

The investigation is expected to continue as anti-corruption authorities examine financial records, property ownership structures and the alleged laundering network connected to the luxury construction projects.