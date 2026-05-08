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UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative

World

The United Arab Emirates has allocated $100 million to the US-backed Board of Peace to finance the training of new Palestinian police forces for the Gaza Strip.

Dubai, UAE
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Robert Bock, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dubai, UAE

According to The Times of Israel, the transfer represents the largest single donation made to the council since its creation under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

The funding forms part of a broader international commitment worth $17 billion aimed at establishing a 27,000-member security force that would gradually replace both Hamas and the Israeli military presence in the enclave.

Training Program to Be Held in Egypt and Jordan

The training program is expected to take place in Egypt and Jordan. An Emirati security company operating under the supervision of the council will reportedly handle logistical support for the new force.

Although the unit will operate under the authority of the National Committee for Gaza Administration (NCAG), all recruits — including individuals who previously served as civilian employees under Hamas rule — will be required to undergo vetting by Israel's Shin Bet security service before receiving approval.

Abu Dhabi Expands Support for the Board of Peace

The Emirati-backed initiative highlights Abu Dhabi's growing commitment to the structure created around the Board of Peace, despite continuing regional tensions with Iran that are reshaping Gulf security priorities.

At the same time, implementation of the project remains stalled because the NCAG has not yet entered the Gaza Strip.

The Board of Peace is currently attempting to pressure Hamas into agreeing to disarmament while simultaneously organizing an International Stabilization Force intended to secure the territory.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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