World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Says It Will Not Strike Kyiv Despite Airport Chaos Caused by Drone Attacks

World

Russia will not violate the ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin for Victory Day celebrations by launching strikes on Kyiv in response to disruptions at Russian airports caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Airport waiting room
Photo: flickr.com by Rudi Riet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Airport waiting room

Moscow had warned of retaliation only in one specific scenario — Moscow will strike Kyiv if the Ukrainian side attempts to disrupt the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital, State Duma Defense Committee member and Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev said.

"Then we will deliver a massive strike on the center of Kyiv. It must be understood that the President of Russia set a clear task: this concerns a tough response to an attack on Moscow during the holiday period. Violations of the ceasefire do not fall under that response," Sobolev said speaking to NSN.

Drone Attacks Disrupt Russian Airports

On the morning of May 8, it was reported that 13 Russian airports suspended operations following Ukrainian drone attacks targeting a building belonging to the "Air Navigation of Southern Russia” branch office in Rostov-on-Don.

Russia's Ministry of Transport stated in its Telegram channel that flight restrictions affected airports in:

  • Astrakhan
  • Vladikavkaz
  • Volgograd
  • Gelendzhik
  • Grozny
  • Krasnodar
  • Makhachkala
  • Magas
  • Mineralnye Vody
  • Nalchik
  • Sochi
  • Stavropol
  • Elista

The ministry added that flight schedules were being adjusted because of the disruptions.

Growing Pressure on Russian Aviation Infrastructure

The latest disruptions follow earlier aviation restrictions introduced during the night of May 6, when many flights across Russia experienced significant delays.

According to reports, some departures were postponed for several hours, while in certain cases delays lasted almost an entire day.

The attacks have intensified tensions surrounding the Victory Day period, during which Russia announced a temporary ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until May 10.

Moscow Maintains Ceasefire Position

Despite the drone attacks and aviation disruptions, Russian officials insist that Moscow intends to continue observing the ceasefire unless there is a direct attempt to target the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Russian authorities have repeatedly warned that any attack on the May 9 parade would trigger a severe military response against decision-making centers in Kyiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukrainian Drones Fly Through Baltic Corridor to Crash into Oil Facility in Latvia
World
Ukrainian Drones Fly Through Baltic Corridor to Crash into Oil Facility in Latvia
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Health
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Popular
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh threats and warnings ahead of the May 8–9 Victory Day ceasefire, as Moscow signaled the possibility of massive retaliatory strikes against Kyiv in response to any attempted provocations.

Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism Yury Bocharov No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf Lyuba Lulko Neutron Stars and Pulsars: The Extreme Physics Behind Cosmic Radiation Beams Andrey Mihayloff
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Last materials
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
Lavrov Warns of 'No Mercy' for Attempts to Disrupt Victory Day Celebrations
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Hit by Major Forest Fire Complicated by Mines and Strong Winds
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Riyadh Blocks US Operation Against Iran as Saudi-American Alliance Shows Cracks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.