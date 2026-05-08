Russia Says It Will Not Strike Kyiv Despite Airport Chaos Caused by Drone Attacks

Russia will not violate the ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin for Victory Day celebrations by launching strikes on Kyiv in response to disruptions at Russian airports caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Photo: flickr.com by Rudi Riet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Airport waiting room

Moscow had warned of retaliation only in one specific scenario — Moscow will strike Kyiv if the Ukrainian side attempts to disrupt the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital, State Duma Defense Committee member and Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev said.

"Then we will deliver a massive strike on the center of Kyiv. It must be understood that the President of Russia set a clear task: this concerns a tough response to an attack on Moscow during the holiday period. Violations of the ceasefire do not fall under that response," Sobolev said speaking to NSN.

Drone Attacks Disrupt Russian Airports

On the morning of May 8, it was reported that 13 Russian airports suspended operations following Ukrainian drone attacks targeting a building belonging to the "Air Navigation of Southern Russia” branch office in Rostov-on-Don.

Russia's Ministry of Transport stated in its Telegram channel that flight restrictions affected airports in:

Astrakhan

Vladikavkaz

Volgograd

Gelendzhik

Grozny

Krasnodar

Makhachkala

Magas

Mineralnye Vody

Nalchik

Sochi

Stavropol

Elista

The ministry added that flight schedules were being adjusted because of the disruptions.

Growing Pressure on Russian Aviation Infrastructure

The latest disruptions follow earlier aviation restrictions introduced during the night of May 6, when many flights across Russia experienced significant delays.

According to reports, some departures were postponed for several hours, while in certain cases delays lasted almost an entire day.

The attacks have intensified tensions surrounding the Victory Day period, during which Russia announced a temporary ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until May 10.

Moscow Maintains Ceasefire Position

Despite the drone attacks and aviation disruptions, Russian officials insist that Moscow intends to continue observing the ceasefire unless there is a direct attempt to target the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Russian authorities have repeatedly warned that any attack on the May 9 parade would trigger a severe military response against decision-making centers in Kyiv.