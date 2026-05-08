Lavrov Warns of 'No Mercy' for Attempts to Disrupt Victory Day Celebrations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a series of statements on the morning of Friday, May 8, regarding the ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin in honor of Victory Day, as well as the actions of Western countries supporting Kyiv.

Photo: mid.ru by the Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sergei Lavrov

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry first addressed those whom Moscow accuses of attempting, through Ukraine, to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

"If what is now being done through Ukraine by the Nazis being revived in the West happens, there will be no mercy for them.”

Lavrov stressed that Moscow would show no leniency toward those standing behind such actions.

Lavrov Calls for Elimination of Security Threats

Speaking about Ukraine, Lavrov stated that Russia must eliminate all threats to its national security originating from Ukrainian territory.

He described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "the tip of the aggression” that Western countries have directed against Russia, including through the arming of the Ukrainian side.

Accusations Against Europe

Lavrov also accused European countries of preparing for aggression against Russia. According to him, anti-Russian states openly call for repeating the historical experience of Hitler and seek to inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow.

The minister specifically pointed to statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who declared his intention to once again make the German military the strongest army in Europe.

"The bureaucrats sitting in Brussels are encouraging such revanchist sentiments both in Germany and in other parts of the Euro-Atlantic space.”

Zelensky's Statements About May 9

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned of possible strikes connected to the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. He also urged foreign leaders not to remain in the city during the celebrations, hinting at the possibility of attacks.

Although Russia announced a ceasefire beginning on the night of May 8, Russian officials claim that Ukrainian forces instead launched hundreds of drones toward Russian territory rather than observing silence. Earlier, Zelensky had declared a separate ceasefire initiative beginning on May 6 without coordination with Moscow.

The Russian ceasefire is scheduled to remain in effect from midnight on May 8 until May 10.