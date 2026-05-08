World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones

World

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds stated that he was prepared to resign after Ukrainian drones entered the country's airspace and were not intercepted. One of the drones later crashed on the territory of an oil facility in Rezekne.

House of Blackheads and St. Peter's Church Tower, Riga, Latvia – Diliff
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Diliff, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
House of Blackheads and St. Peter's Church Tower, Riga, Latvia – Diliff

Minister Accepts Responsibility

The head of Latvia's Defense Ministry said he takes full responsibility for the incident. Speaking to Latvian public television LSM, Spruds acknowledged that the military should have neutralized the drones.

"The drone needed to be shot down — this is first and foremost the responsibility of the commander of the armed forces and mine as the political leader.”

Spruds added that he respects the opposition's demand for his resignation and would accept any decision made by the Latvian parliament, the Saeima.

Why the Drones Were Not Shot Down

Earlier, Latvia's Ministry of Defense explained that the drones were not intercepted because of safety concerns. Military officials reportedly could not guarantee that destroying the UAVs would not endanger civilians or critical infrastructure on the ground.

The incident occurred during the night of May 7. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian military forces detected a group of six drones in Latvian airspace. Moscow claimed the drones had originally been targeting civilian infrastructure near St. Petersburg.

One of the UAVs later crashed on the territory of an oil storage facility in Rēzekne. Sprūds also stated that, according to preliminary assessments, the drones may have been directed by the Ukrainian side toward targets inside Russia.

Diplomatic Fallout Between Latvia and Russia

Following the incident, Latvia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian chargé d'affaires Dmitry Kasatkin and handed him a formal protest note.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is creating growing security risks for the entire region.

The Kremlin responded by stating that European countries should "broaden their perspective” before automatically linking drone-related incidents to Russia.

Growing Security Concerns in the Baltic Region

The incident has intensified debate in Latvia over national air defense readiness and the broader security risks facing NATO's eastern flank. The appearance of drones inside Latvian airspace — and the inability or unwillingness to intercept them — has become a politically sensitive issue amid the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Opposition parties have already begun using the incident to criticize the government's security policies, while military analysts warn that similar incidents could become more frequent as the regional conflict escalates.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Society
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Tragedy in Kaliningrad Cat Cafe: 22 Cats Die After Boiling Water Floods Shelter
Society
Tragedy in Kaliningrad Cat Cafe: 22 Cats Die After Boiling Water Floods Shelter
Popular
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh threats and warnings ahead of the May 8–9 Victory Day ceasefire, as Moscow signaled the possibility of massive retaliatory strikes against Kyiv in response to any attempted provocations.

Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism Yury Bocharov No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf Lyuba Lulko Neutron Stars and Pulsars: The Extreme Physics Behind Cosmic Radiation Beams Andrey Mihayloff
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
Last materials
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Hit by Major Forest Fire Complicated by Mines and Strong Winds
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Riyadh Blocks US Operation Against Iran as Saudi-American Alliance Shows Cracks
Venice Biennale Becomes Battleground Over Russia’s Return to Global Art Stage
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.