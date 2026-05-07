Riyadh Blocks US Operation Against Iran as Saudi-American Alliance Shows Cracks

Saudi Arabia has effectively withdrawn from allied cooperation with the United States by closing an air base to the American operation "Project Freedom.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paasikivi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia Suspends Support for US Military Operation

According to NBC News, citing two unnamed American officials, the sudden pause in "Project Freedom” was triggered after Saudi Arabia suspended US military access to its airspace and Prince Sultan Air Base.

The officials noted that Riyadh was angered by President Donald Trump's sudden announcement of the operation on Truth Social without prior consultations. A phone call between Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to resolve the dispute, making air cover for the mission impossible and forcing the United States to put the project on hold.

Without access to Saudi facilities and air corridors, the United States could not effectively deploy the aircraft needed to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington Publicly Cites Diplomacy While Facing Strategic Setback

Officially, Washington refers to diplomatic progress and requests from allies. Trump announced the suspension of the "project” on his social media platform Truth Social on May 5.

According to the president, "enormous progress” had been achieved toward a final agreement with Iran following appeals from Pakistan and several other states.

Thus, Washington is publicly presenting the pause as the result of "progress in dialogue,” while in reality it encountered the refusal of a key ally to support uncoordinated military activity in the region.

Project Freedom and the Strait of Hormuz

"Project Freedom” was intended to "liberate” the Strait of Hormuz from blockades and mines, restoring conditions to what they had been before the beginning of US and Israeli military escalation.

The previous operation, "Epic Fury,” has now officially concluded.

The developments have intensified speculation that relations between Washington and Riyadh are entering a new and more complicated phase, particularly as Gulf states attempt to avoid being drawn into a broader regional confrontation with Iran.