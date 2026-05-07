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Ukrainian Drones Fly Through Baltic Corridor to Crash into Oil Facility in Latvia

World

Ukrainian drones crashed in Latvia on May 7 overnight. One of them crashed on the territory of an oil storage facility in the city of Rezekne, located approximately 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
UAV

"At around 3:30 a. m., the State Police received a call regarding a petroleum storage facility on Komunala Street in Rezekne, where smoke was visible. Preliminary information indicates that a drone may have crashed at the site," LSM.lv reported.

The drone crash damaged a fuel storage tank that was not containing petroleum products at the time. Another drone reportedly struck a passenger train. Passengers were evacuated, and according to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.

Drones Were Allegedly Heading Toward the Leningrad Region

According to Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, quoted by Izvestia, the drones were believed to have been launched by the Ukrainian side toward targets in Russia. However, he emphasized that this remains a preliminary version requiring confirmation.

The Military Chronicle Telegram channel suggested that the drones were likely heading toward the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Region.

'Baltic Corridor' Theory

War correspondent Alexander Kots stated that the Ukrainian drones that have crashed in the Baltic states over the past two months appear to form what he described as a "Baltic corridor.” According to him, the route begins in northern Ukraine and leads toward the Gulf of Finland, specifically toward the cities of Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

He claimed that intermediate points along the route run "through southern Lithuania, along the eastern edge of Latgale, and southeastern Estonia.”

The Rybar military-analytical center stated on Telegram that Ukrainian formations had once again used what it described as a standard corridor through the Baltic states.

The publication also argued that, under international law, if a country is unable or unwilling to prevent its territory from being used for aggression against a third state, this creates grounds for what it called "cross-border suppression of threats.”

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