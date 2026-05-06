Northern Naval Alliance: Northern Europe Fleet Could Target Russia’s Key Regions

The creation of a joint naval force comprising ten countries in Northern Europe could increase pressure on Russia in the Baltic and Arctic regions, particularly given the potential threats to the Kaliningrad region, St. Petersburg, and the Gulf of Finland. This view was expressed in an interview with Pravda.Ru by reserve Captain First Rank and military expert Vasily Dandykin.

Photo: royalnavy.mod.uk by BAE Systems is licensed under Open Government Licence v3.0 Submarine

Earlier, The Guardian reported that the head of the Royal Navy, Gwyn Jenkins, announced plans to establish a joint naval force with nine other countries and deploy it in Northern Europe to respond to what are described as threats from Russia.

Britain's Ambitions and Naval Limitations

Dandykin explained that the new naval initiative does not appear to signal an imminent attack: such activity in the Baltic has been ongoing for several years. In his assessment, London is instead attempting to restore its role as a leading maritime power and position itself at the head of another Western framework, although the actual capabilities of the British fleet fall significantly short of the country's political ambitions.

"Such exercises in the Baltic have been taking place for years. Previously, when the Americans were involved, the leading role was given to the Germans and their Bundesmarine. Now Britain is trying to take the lead in a new structure, relying on its former imperial ambitions. At the same time, its fleet is in a difficult condition: aircraft carriers regularly break down, there are problems with deploying ships, and Germany and Sweden have more combat ships and conventional submarines," the military expert said.

Fragmented Interests in Europe

The expert noted that creating a separate structure in Northern Europe appears questionable, as NATO forces and coordination through Brussels already exist. Europe has repeatedly attempted to establish new military formats, but each country has its own interests, meaning that Germany, Poland, and other ambitious states may react jealously to British leadership.

"In Europe, there are constant attempts to create new formats — whether a Franco-German corps or a unified European armed force. Now a similar structure is being assembled under British auspices. I think the Germans will react jealously: they have major ambitions, and significant funds are already being allocated to maintain the Bundeswehr and Bundesmarine, even if borrowed. The same applies to the Poles and the Scandinavian countries. Even if the format is not fully established, tensions in the Baltic and the Arctic are already present," Dandykin emphasized.

Real Pressure, But No Immediate Conflict

He described the threat to Russia as real, but not indicative of immediate preparations for an attack. In his view, the new initiative could intensify pressure in the Baltic and Arctic regions, where the burden on Russia's fleet is already increasing. At the same time, any attempt at a forceful scenario would not be straightforward for Western countries.

"The threat certainly exists, and this is understood in Russia. In the Baltic, there is the Kaliningrad region, which is constantly under pressure, and there are also certain territorial claims from some countries. There is St. Petersburg and the Gulf of Finland. In conventional forces, ships, and submarines, the ten countries would have an advantage, but it would not be an easy walk. If, God forbid, this happens, it would involve serious means of destruction," the expert noted.

Expanding Activity Beyond the Baltic

Dandykin added that Western activity extends beyond the Baltic region: exercises in the Arctic, particularly near Norway, are increasing military presence near Russia's borders, and France may also join certain formats. Despite the weakened state of its fleet, the United Kingdom retains political and financial influence and is capable of operating through behind-the-scenes mechanisms, meaning such initiatives should be taken seriously.