Malaysia’s King Arrives in Moscow Ahead of Victory Day Parade

Malaysia’s supreme ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, has arrived in Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Victory Day Parade on Red Square, 2010

The agency reported that the monarch traveled to Moscow ahead of Victory Day at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that several foreign leaders will attend the Victory Day parade, scheduled for May 9 on Red Square in Moscow. His comments were reported by Izvestia.

“Victory Day is one of the most significant holidays for Russia. That is why guests from many different countries attend the parade on Red Square. This year, Russia also expects a number of leaders on May 9,” Peskov said.

Peskov noted that some international leaders have already expressed their intention to attend the celebrations, though he did not name specific individuals.

He added that the Kremlin will announce the full list of foreign guests participating in the Victory Day events in due course.