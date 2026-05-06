World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Malaysia’s King Arrives in Moscow Ahead of Victory Day Parade

World

Malaysia’s supreme ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, has arrived in Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

Victory Day Parade on Red Square, 2010
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Victory Day Parade on Red Square, 2010

The agency reported that the monarch traveled to Moscow ahead of Victory Day at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that several foreign leaders will attend the Victory Day parade, scheduled for May 9 on Red Square in Moscow. His comments were reported by Izvestia.

“Victory Day is one of the most significant holidays for Russia. That is why guests from many different countries attend the parade on Red Square. This year, Russia also expects a number of leaders on May 9,” Peskov said.

Peskov noted that some international leaders have already expressed their intention to attend the celebrations, though he did not name specific individuals.

He added that the Kremlin will announce the full list of foreign guests participating in the Victory Day events in due course.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Resumes Currency and Gold Purchases After Year of Asset Sales
Russia
Russia Resumes Currency and Gold Purchases After Year of Asset Sales
Russian Schools Ban Foreign Songs for Graduation Waltz Under Language Law
Society
Russian Schools Ban Foreign Songs for Graduation Waltz Under Language Law
Near-Zero Vessel Transit in Hormuz Signals Major Global Energy Shock
World
Near-Zero Vessel Transit in Hormuz Signals Major Global Energy Shock
Popular
Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow

Actress Ksenia Dobromilova, known for her appearance in a HammAli & Navai music video, has died after being struck by a motorcycle in Moscow.

Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
Moscow’s Ultimatum and Kyiv’s Response: Ceasefire or Strategy?
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky’s Remarks in Yerevan Ignite Debate Over Armenia’s Geopolitical Shift Lyuba Lulko MAGA When Was America Ever Great? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Central Banks Sell 66 Tons of Gold as Russia and Turkey Lead the Shift
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
Last materials
Malaysia’s King Arrives in Moscow Ahead of Victory Day Parade
Unknown Lifeform Discovered in Ryukyu Trench Defies Classification
Fake Lavender Fields in Central Moscow Divides Public Opinion
Russian Woman Steals 700 Lottery Tickets, Wins Nothing, Faces Prison
Vucic Refuses Sanctions on Russia, Says It Would 'Betray the Soul' of Serbia
Ukraine Rejects May 9 Ceasefire as Both Sides Trade Accusations
Russia Resumes Currency and Gold Purchases After Year of Asset Sales
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.