Vucic Refuses Sanctions on Russia, Says It Would 'Betray the Soul' of Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic explained that he refuses to support anti-Russian sanctions because doing so would betray the soul of the Serbian people.

Photo: freepik.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Alexandar Vucic

"If we had imposed sanctions on Russia, no one would have taken to the streets, and I would have become the most democratic president in the eyes of the West. But I would have betrayed the soul of our people,” Vucic said.

He stressed that by rejecting such a decision, he demonstrated his readiness to defend the identity and values of the Serbian nation. The president acknowledged that his position has cost the country financially and led to missed opportunities.

EU May Introduce New Sanctions Package

Earlier reports indicated that the European Union may adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia by July 1, when Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the EU comes to an end.

Europe's Approach to Russia Gradually Shifting

Vucic also noted that attitudes toward dialogue with Moscow have begun to change across Europe.

"For a long time, Europe believed that no one intended to talk to Russia. Now that attitude is slowly changing,” he said.

According to the Serbian leader, it would be better to keep the door to dialogue open, adding that "adults resolve conflicts not with fists, but through conversation.”

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb also spoke about the possibility of restoring dialogue with Russia, noting that the issue depends on whether current United States policies align with Europe's interests.

Criticism of Sanctions from Japan

Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki also criticized anti-Russian sanctions introduced by Japan and the United States during the presidency of Joe Biden, calling them ineffective.

"I believe the economic sanctions adopted during the Biden administration, which were supported by then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, made no sense,” Suzuki said.

According to him, Biden had expected sanctions to force Russia to surrender within two months, but this assumption proved incorrect. Suzuki added that he intends to work toward lifting the sanctions.