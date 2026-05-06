Ukraine Rejects May 9 Ceasefire as Both Sides Trade Accusations

Ukraine will not observe the ceasefire with Russia for May 9, Serhii Sternenko, an adviser to the country's defense minister said.

Photo: Pravda.Ru Moscow, Red Square, Spasskaya Tower, Kremlin

"The Russians violated the silence regime and carried out a number of attacks on Ukraine. These actions negate the "ceasefire' announced by Vladimir Putin for May 9,” he wrote.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also accused Russia of violating the ceasefire. According to him, Russian armed forces continued strikes throughout the night and into the morning.

"Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to cease hostilities,” Sybiha said.

Zelensky Announced Ceasefire After Earlier Threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier warned of a possible strike on the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. However, days later he announced a ceasefire starting from midnight on May 6.

"We believe that human life is incomparably more valuable than the "celebration' of any anniversary. In this regard, we are announcing a silence regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 6,” Zelensky said.

Drone Attacks Reported During Ceasefire Period

After the ceasefire announced by Zelensky came into force, Ukrainian media reported no activity from Russia's strategic aviation or naval forces, as well as no new drone launches.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones over several regions during the night of May 5-6. According to the ministry, attacks targeted the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, as well as Crimea and the Moscow region. A total of 53 aerial devices were reportedly intercepted.

Ukrainian drones also struck Crimea shortly before the ceasefire began, resulting in five deaths, according to Russian officials.

Russian Officials Warn of Retaliation

Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov described the incident as a planned provocation and argued that Kyiv has repeatedly violated ceasefires in the past.

"Do not invent explanations about launches minutes before the ceasefire. A strike was deliberately carried out just before the Ukrainian deadline. It is another provocation,” he said.

Dzhabarov also warned that if attacks occur during the Victory Day period, Russia will respond immediately.

"If they violate it, there will be an immediate strike on the center of Kyiv — our military command has stated this,” he said.

Warnings of Escalation

Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kolesnik warned that in the event of provocations on May 9, Russia could respond with all available means.

"If there is a provocation, a strike will be carried out using all available weapons against the center of Kyiv,” he said.

Russian officials emphasized that Ukraine should not expect restraint if attacks occur during the ceasefire period.