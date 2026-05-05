World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Near-Zero Vessel Transit in Hormuz Signals Major Global Energy Shock

World

Daily vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to nearly zero as of Tuesday, May 5, 2026, compared to around 135 crossings per day before the outbreak of the nine-week conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz and the Musandam Peninsula
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Strait of Hormuz and the Musandam Peninsula

Shipping Collapse and Expanding Iranian Control Zone

Hundreds of ships have gathered near Dubai, close to a newly defined Iranian control zone that Tehran says extends south along the UAE coastline to Umm Al Quwain. ADNOC confirmed that its supertanker Barakah came under drone attack in the Strait, while South Korea reported that one of its vessels was targeted for the first time during the conflict.

Crew members across the region reported hearing radio broadcasts from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warning ships about newly enforced maritime boundaries.

Ceasefire Breakdown and Escalating Attacks

A nominal ceasefire between the United States and Iran continues to deteriorate, with both sides exchanging strikes even as Washington claims it has reopened the waterway and deployed two destroyers to the Persian Gulf.

Attacks on the UAE port of Fujairah highlighted the expansion of Iran's operational reach and reinforced what analysts describe as an effective blockade. The prolonged disruption has already shaken global freight benchmarks, rendered long-standing pricing indices unreliable, and triggered at least one legal dispute between a major trading house and an index publisher.

Global Market Impact and Long-Term Disruption

Anup Singh, global head of shipping research at Oil Brokerage Ltd, said he does not expect a rapid resumption of two-way traffic through the strait. With hundreds of oil and chemical tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf and no meaningful de-escalation in sight, the closure has evolved into a structural market breakdown rather than a temporary risk factor.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Moscow to Hit 28°C Before Sudden Cold Front as Turkey's Antalya Buried in May Snow
Society
Moscow to Hit 28°C Before Sudden Cold Front as Turkey's Antalya Buried in May Snow
Mark Galeotti Dismisses Russia Coup Claims as Psychological Operation
World
Mark Galeotti Dismisses Russia Coup Claims as Psychological Operation
Xiaomi Revives Legendary Mix Series With Under-Display Camera on Upcoming Mix 5
Science
Xiaomi Revives Legendary Mix Series With Under-Display Camera on Upcoming Mix 5
Popular
Soviet General Stanislav Petrov Found Dead in Moscow Apartment

Soviet general-colonel Stanislav Petrov, a key figure in chemical defense forces, has been found dead in Moscow at the age of 87.

Soviet General Stanislav Petrov Found Dead in Moscow Apartment
New Peace Scenario Emerges in Ukraine: Ceasefire Without Territorial Recognition
New Peace Scenario Emerges in Ukraine: Ceasefire Without Territorial Recognition
New Golden Apartment Building Shocks Muscovites
Moscow Declares May 9 Truce While Threatening Major Retaliatory Missile Strike on Kyiv
MAGA When Was America Ever Great? Nancy O'Brien Simpson The Night the Ocean Erased a City: Severo-Kurilsk Tragedy of 1952 Dmitry Plotnikov Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian Lawmaker Calls for Intensified Strikes After Drone Hit in Moscow
MAGA When Was America Ever Great?
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Last materials
Avoid Salmonella Risk: Celebrity Chef Reveals Proper Egg-Cracking Technique
Near-Zero Vessel Transit in Hormuz Signals Major Global Energy Shock
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Central Banks Sell 66 Tons of Gold as Russia and Turkey Lead the Shift
Mark Galeotti Dismisses Russia Coup Claims as Psychological Operation
Ukraine Reports Flamingo Missile Launches Amid Mass Drone Strike Deep Inside Russia
Deadly Fireworks Factory Explosion in China Kills 21, Dozens Injured
High Stakes Ahead of May 9: Ceasefire Announced, but War Rhetoric Escalates
Moscow Declares May 9 Truce While Threatening Major Retaliatory Missile Strike on Kyiv
Video: Child Accidentally Shoots Woman Dead in Baghdad Home Incident
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.