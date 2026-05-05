Russia will respond decisively to any potential provocations by Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, with officials and experts pointing to possible hypersonic strikes on Kyiv and key decision-making centers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kinzhal missile

Warnings of Military Response and Hypersonic Strike Scenarios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier signaled the possibility of an attack on the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Russian officials responded by warning of an inevitable and forceful retaliation.

Moscow could deploy its hypersonic Kinzhal missile system against Kyiv. Russia possesses a wide range of weapons, including ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, all of which remain available for use.

Retired Colonel Viktor Baranets predicted a powerful strike on the Ukrainian capital if Ukrainian forces carry out an attack. He argued that Russia would likely focus on key decision-making centers, including the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Verkhovna Rada, and what he described as the president's bunker.

Evacuation Warning and Ceasefire Tensions

Russia's Defense Ministry urged civilians in Kyiv and staff of foreign diplomatic missions to leave the city in advance, citing potential security risks. Officials reiterated that Russia will observe a ceasefire on May 8-9 to mark Victory Day but will respond if Ukraine attempts to disrupt the celebrations.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities announced their own ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6. Zelensky stated that Kyiv has not received any formal proposal outlining the terms of a cessation of hostilities.

Uncertainty Over Ceasefire Implementation

Russian lawmakers indicated that the military command will decide whether to support the ceasefire announced by Ukraine or take further action depending on developments on the ground. Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that Moscow will assess the situation before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, other officials expressed hope that the warnings will deter escalation and that Victory Day will pass without incidents.