World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets

World

Russia will respond decisively to any potential provocations by Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, with officials and experts pointing to possible hypersonic strikes on Kyiv and key decision-making centers.

Kinzhal missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kinzhal missile

Warnings of Military Response and Hypersonic Strike Scenarios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier signaled the possibility of an attack on the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Russian officials responded by warning of an inevitable and forceful retaliation.

Moscow could deploy its hypersonic Kinzhal missile system against Kyiv. Russia possesses a wide range of weapons, including ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, all of which remain available for use.

Retired Colonel Viktor Baranets predicted a powerful strike on the Ukrainian capital if Ukrainian forces carry out an attack. He argued that Russia would likely focus on key decision-making centers, including the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Verkhovna Rada, and what he described as the president's bunker.

Evacuation Warning and Ceasefire Tensions

Russia's Defense Ministry urged civilians in Kyiv and staff of foreign diplomatic missions to leave the city in advance, citing potential security risks. Officials reiterated that Russia will observe a ceasefire on May 8-9 to mark Victory Day but will respond if Ukraine attempts to disrupt the celebrations.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities announced their own ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6. Zelensky stated that Kyiv has not received any formal proposal outlining the terms of a cessation of hostilities.

Uncertainty Over Ceasefire Implementation

Russian lawmakers indicated that the military command will decide whether to support the ceasefire announced by Ukraine or take further action depending on developments on the ground. Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that Moscow will assess the situation before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, other officials expressed hope that the warnings will deter escalation and that Victory Day will pass without incidents.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia
Europe
Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Russia
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Ukraine Reports Flamingo Missile Launches Amid Mass Drone Strike Deep Inside Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Reports Flamingo Missile Launches Amid Mass Drone Strike Deep Inside Russia
Popular
Soviet General Stanislav Petrov Found Dead in Moscow Apartment

Soviet general-colonel Stanislav Petrov, a key figure in chemical defense forces, has been found dead in Moscow at the age of 87.

Soviet General Stanislav Petrov Found Dead in Moscow Apartment
New Peace Scenario Emerges in Ukraine: Ceasefire Without Territorial Recognition
New Peace Scenario Emerges in Ukraine: Ceasefire Without Territorial Recognition
New Golden Apartment Building Shocks Muscovites
Moscow Declares May 9 Truce While Threatening Major Retaliatory Missile Strike on Kyiv
MAGA When Was America Ever Great? Nancy O'Brien Simpson The Night the Ocean Erased a City: Severo-Kurilsk Tragedy of 1952 Dmitry Plotnikov Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian Lawmaker Calls for Intensified Strikes After Drone Hit in Moscow
MAGA When Was America Ever Great?
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over
Last materials
Avoid Salmonella Risk: Celebrity Chef Reveals Proper Egg-Cracking Technique
Near-Zero Vessel Transit in Hormuz Signals Major Global Energy Shock
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Central Banks Sell 66 Tons of Gold as Russia and Turkey Lead the Shift
Mark Galeotti Dismisses Russia Coup Claims as Psychological Operation
Ukraine Reports Flamingo Missile Launches Amid Mass Drone Strike Deep Inside Russia
Deadly Fireworks Factory Explosion in China Kills 21, Dozens Injured
High Stakes Ahead of May 9: Ceasefire Announced, but War Rhetoric Escalates
Moscow Declares May 9 Truce While Threatening Major Retaliatory Missile Strike on Kyiv
Video: Child Accidentally Shoots Woman Dead in Baghdad Home Incident
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.