Russia is not on the verge of a coup, despite claims attributed to an anonymous "European intelligence service.” The emergence of such rumors looks more like a psychological operation than a serious assessment, Mark Galeotti, honorary professor at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College London, wrote in an article for The Spectator.
"However much Western leaders inveigh against Russian disinformation (which, yes, is a real issue), we should never pretend this is not a two-way street,” he wrote, commenting on the sudden wave of reports in European media about an alleged impending coup in Russia.
Galeotti also mocked the theory that former Defense Minister and current Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu could act as the organizer of a coup. He expressed skepticism about intelligence claims regarding the security arrangements of President Vladimir Putin, noting that the Russian leader continues to appear publicly and hold meetings, including with foreign officials.
According to the analyst, Europe shows a strong demand for a dramatic and sudden end to the war in Ukraine. The idea that Russia might collapse from within fits neatly into that expectation.
"This would not be the first time intelligence services have succumbed to the temptation to tell their masters not what they need to hear, but what they want to hear,” Galeotti concluded.
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