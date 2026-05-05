High Stakes Ahead of May 9: Ceasefire Announced, but War Rhetoric Escalates

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a ceasefire will take effect starting at midnight on May 6. According to the Ukrainian leader, Kyiv has not received any official proposals outlining conditions for a cessation of hostilities.

Photo: facebook.com by 92-я МБР, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

"We believe that human life is incomparably more valuable than the "celebration" of any anniversary. In this regard, we declare a silence regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 6.”

Zelensky added that it remains possible to establish a ceasefire within the remaining time and said that Ukraine will act in a "mirror-like” manner from that moment.

Escalation Fears Around Victory Day

During the European Political Community summit in Armenia, Zelensky warned about the possibility of strikes targeting the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

"Ukrainian drones may also arrive at this parade.”

Russian Response and Warnings

Member of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kolesnik responded by stating that Kyiv's threats lack military logic and aim to intimidate the population. He described the remarks as provocations and urged citizens to remain calm.

"Retribution is inevitable. There is no doubt about that,” he said, adding that Russia is capable of delivering a "very serious and proportional” strike in response.

Political Reactions and Speculation

Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandr Dubinsky claimed that the ceasefire decision followed pressure from European partners. He argued that Kyiv's announcement came after consultations with Western allies.

Military correspondent Yury Kotenok suggested that Kyiv received another so-called "Chinese warning,” indicating a newly drawn red line that may have influenced the decision.

According to the Telegram channel Military Informant, the proposed ceasefire may represent an attempt to secure at least four days of reduced hostilities, which Kyiv could later present as a foundation for a longer truce in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia's Parallel Ceasefire Initiative

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier announced a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 to coincide with Victory Day celebrations.

President Vladimir Putin also informed his U.S. counterpart about readiness to implement a truce during the holiday period. According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the American leader supported the proposal.

At the same time, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Viktor Vodolatsky described the truce initiative as a gesture of goodwill but warned that Russian forces must remain vigilant.