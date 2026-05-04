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Moscow Declares May 9 Truce While Threatening Major Retaliatory Missile Strike on Kyiv

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Russia will observe a ceasefire on May 8-9 to mark the Victory Day celebrations honoring the Soviet Union's triumph in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Парад Победы
Photo: kremlin.ru by Александр Казаков, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Парад Победы

Victory Day Ceasefire and Expectations from Ukraine

The ministry stated that Russia expects Ukraine to follow suit and declare a ceasefire during the same period. Officials emphasized that the initiative reflects Moscow's intention to ensure a peaceful commemoration of the 81st anniversary of Victory.

At the same time, the ministry pointed to remarks made by the Ukrainian leadership during a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, which included threats of a potential strike on Moscow specifically on May 9.

Security Measures and Warning of Retaliation

The Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary steps to safeguard public events during the holiday, the ministry said. It warned that if Ukrainian authorities attempt to disrupt the celebrations, Russia will launch a massive retaliatory missile strike targeting central Kyiv.

The ministry stressed that Russia has previously refrained from such actions despite having the capability to carry them out.

Officials also urged civilians in Kyiv and staff of foreign diplomatic missions to leave the city in a timely manner, citing potential security risks.

Background and Diplomatic Context

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested the possibility of an attack on the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Russian officials responded by warning of consequences if such an attempt takes place.

President Vladimir Putin also informed U.S. President Donald Trump of Russia's readiness to introduce a ceasefire for Victory Day. A previous truce, declared for Easter, lasted from the afternoon of April 11 until the end of April 12.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that the Victory Day ceasefire will follow the same format and include a full cessation of hostilities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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