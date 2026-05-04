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New Peace Scenario Emerges in Ukraine: Ceasefire Without Territorial Recognition

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Ukrainian officials are discussing a potential framework for resolving the conflict with Russia that would involve ending hostilities along the current line of contact without legally recognizing lost territories.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
EU and Ukraine flags

Proposed Scenario: Freeze Without Recognition

Sources indicate that this approach is being considered within the office of Volodymyr Zelensky, although it does not have unanimous support. The concept involves halting the conflict while maintaining Ukraine's formal claims over disputed regions and continuing its path toward European Union membership.

The scenario reportedly depends on the ability of Ukrainian forces to hold positions over the coming year and prevent further territorial losses, particularly in the Donbas region.

"Such a compromise could be accepted by our society and allow President Zelensky to proceed to elections,” an unnamed source said.

Negotiations Remain Stalled

According to officials familiar with the talks, negotiations reached a deadlock as early as February, before external geopolitical developments shifted attention elsewhere. While there had been some progress in late 2025 — including prisoner exchanges and agreement on certain technical aspects of a ceasefire — the central issue of territory remains unresolved.

Sources also point to a potential new phase in negotiations involving the United States. One idea under discussion is a proposal to ease sanctions on Russia in exchange for concessions, such as a ceasefire.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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