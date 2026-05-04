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Sweden Launches 'Washing Machine' Satellite to Monitor Russia

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Sweden launched its first reconnaissance satellite designed to monitor areas linked to Russia. The launch took place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and was carried out by SpaceX, SVT Nyheter reports.

Satellite over Earth
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Satellite over Earth

The satellite, roughly the size of a washing machine, will take about a month to reach its operational orbit. Once in position, it will circle the Earth approximately every 90 minutes.

The satellite will be used to map military targets and track troop movements, including in regions connected to the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. It is also expected to contribute to early warning systems for potential threats.

Anders Sandeman, head of Sweden's Space Command, described the launch as a significant milestone. He explained that satellites have become necessary due to the expansion of Sweden's operational responsibilities following its accession to NATO and the acquisition of longer-range military systems.

He emphasized that the satellite does not have offensive capabilities. Currently, Sweden relies on data from allied nations and commercial providers, but plans to rapidly expand its independent space capabilities due to what he called an "urgent need.”

"Within two years, Sweden will deploy a dozen of its own satellites into orbit,” said Sandeman.

Satellite operations will be managed from the Space Operations Center at the Swedish Air Force headquarters in Uppsala. In the event of a conflict, command infrastructure could be relocated.

Earlier reports indicated that Swedish reconnaissance aircraft had conducted missions near Russia's borders, while satellite constellations operated by private companies have been used to monitor military movements. Meanwhile, U. S. agencies continue expanding programs capable of tracking moving targets on land and at sea.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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