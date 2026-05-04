Zelensky Warns of Potential Drone Strike on Moscow Victory Day Parade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian drones could potentially reach Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"Ukrainian drones may also fly to this parade,” Zelensky said speaking at the summit of the European Political Community in Armenia.

The comment comes amid ongoing hostilities and heightened security concerns surrounding large public events in Russia.

Visit to Armenia and Summit Participation

On May 3, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Yerevan to take part in the European Political Community summit. He was welcomed at the airport by Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan. Later, he also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The summit is being held in Armenia from May 4 to May 5 and brings together leaders from the European Union, the Western Balkans, the South Caucasus, as well as Ukraine and Moldova.

Participants are expected to discuss regional security issues, Armenia's closer alignment with the European Union, and possible pathways toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.