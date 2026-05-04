World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Warns of Potential Drone Strike on Moscow Victory Day Parade

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian drones could potentially reach Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky

"Ukrainian drones may also fly to this parade,” Zelensky said speaking at the summit of the European Political Community in Armenia.

The comment comes amid ongoing hostilities and heightened security concerns surrounding large public events in Russia.

Visit to Armenia and Summit Participation

On May 3, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Yerevan to take part in the European Political Community summit. He was welcomed at the airport by Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan. Later, he also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The summit is being held in Armenia from May 4 to May 5 and brings together leaders from the European Union, the Western Balkans, the South Caucasus, as well as Ukraine and Moldova.

Participants are expected to discuss regional security issues, Armenia's closer alignment with the European Union, and possible pathways toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Su-57 and the S-71K Weapon System: Hypersonic and Long-Range Strike Systems
Hotspots and Incidents
Su-57 and the S-71K Weapon System: Hypersonic and Long-Range Strike Systems
Ukrainian Commander Says Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons
World
Ukrainian Commander Says Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons
Popular
MAGA When Was America Ever Great?

Our country does not learn. Not the lesson of peace. Not the lesson of how to take care of one another.

MAGA When Was America Ever Great?
MAGA When Was America Ever Great? Nancy O'Brien Simpson The Night the Ocean Erased a City: Severo-Kurilsk Tragedy of 1952 Dmitry Plotnikov Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
MAGA When Was America Ever Great?
Fluffy Potato Puffs: The Secret Technique That Beats Classic Pancakes
The Night the Ocean Erased a City: Severo-Kurilsk Tragedy of 1952
Putin Welcomes Iran's Araghchi in St.Petersburg Causing Burst of Outrage in London
Dagestan Governor Melikov Leaves Post as Kremlin Signals New Appointment
Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia
Red Square 2026: A Different Victory Day Parade Amid Changing Geopolitics
UK Plans New Military Alliance Beyond NATO to Counter Russia in the North
Pete Hegseth Sparks Political Firestorm Over Iran War and Military Spending
Russian Fashion Brands Resort to 'Tearful Marketing' Amid Falling Sales
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.