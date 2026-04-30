UK Plans New Military Alliance Beyond NATO to Counter Russia in the North

The United Kingdom is preparing to establish a new military alliance alongside NATO to counter what it describes as growing Russian threats in northern regions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Thomas Nugent, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ HMS Dragon of the Royal Navy

General Gwyn Jenkins, head of the Royal Navy, announced the initiative during a speech at the defense think tank RUSI. He stated that the alliance will complement NATO and focus specifically on northern security challenges.

Jenkins pointed to what he called increased Russian activity near British waters, claiming that incidents have risen by nearly one-third over the past two years. He added that in 2025 alone, the Royal Navy responded dozens of times to perceived threats from Russian surface vessels.

He also warned about renewed Russian investment in submarine programs, arguing that this trend presents one of the most serious risks and is likely to intensify.

Foundation for a New Naval Bloc

According to Jenkins, the Royal Navy has "unique capabilities” to lead the initiative. He cited existing cooperation agreements with Norway and the export of Type 26 frigates to Norway and Canada as evidence of a growing foundation.

He expressed confidence that similar agreements will follow with other northern partners, describing the project as the creation of a "family of allied fleets,” something not seen for decades.

Role of Joint Expeditionary Force

The initiative is expected to involve the 10 member states of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), established in 2014. Alongside the United Kingdom, the group includes Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

Command of the new alliance will operate from Northwood in London. JEF forces already conduct regular exercises aimed at testing defenses in strategically sensitive regions.

Technological Expansion and Naval Modernization

Jenkins noted that within two years, British warships will operate alongside unmanned escort vessels-large maritime drones designed to enhance naval capabilities.

These systems form part of broader efforts to strengthen operational reach and resilience in contested waters.

Skepticism and Operational Challenges

Some Western media outlets have questioned the feasibility of the British initiative. The Guardian reported that London previously threatened to seize tankers linked to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet” but did not follow through. According to the publication, dozens of such vessels have continued to pass through the English Channel despite warnings.

Politico highlighted limitations in Britain's naval resources, citing a failed deployment of the destroyer HMS Dragon to the Mediterranean. The ship reportedly arrived late due to technical issues and soon withdrew for repairs.

At present, only one British destroyer remains fully combat-ready and deployed in northern waters, raising questions about the country's capacity to sustain expanded commitments.