Pete Hegseth Sparks Political Firestorm Over Iran War and Military Spending

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused Democrats of undermining national security during a contentious hearing on April 29 before the House Armed Services Committee, where he requested a record $1.5 trillion military budget for 2027.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pete Hegseth (52251960413)

During the session, Hegseth equated Democratic criticism with actions of America's adversaries. He dismissed concerns about the war with Iran, rejecting claims that it had become a quagmire and instead calling it an "overwhelming success” and an "existential necessity.”

He argued that the greatest threat to the United States comes not from Iran's military, but from what he described as "reckless, feckless and defeatist" statements by Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans.

“The biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans," – Pete Hegseth.

When pressed about rising fuel and food prices, Hegseth avoided direct answers, responding instead: "How much are you willing to pay to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons?”

Democrats Push Back

Democratic lawmakers strongly criticized the defense secretary's remarks. Chrissy Houlahan accused him of showing more hostility toward Democrats "than toward Putin and Xi combined.”

Salud Carbajal labeled Hegseth "incompetent,” while Sarah Jacobs questioned the mental fitness of President Donald Trump. Hegseth responded by describing Trump as a "perceptive commander-in-chief.”

Democrats have refused to approve additional Pentagon funding, arguing that the administration has misled the public about the consequences of the Iran conflict.

Cost of War and Leadership Concerns

According to Pentagon estimates, the war has cost the United States $25 billion so far. Democratic lawmakers dispute that figure, saying it excludes long-term economic impacts and the burden on taxpayers.

Hegseth also faced sharp criticism for dismissing at least eight senior generals. He stated that military officers serve "at the pleasure of the president,” a remark that intensified concerns about the politicization of military leadership.

Impeachment Efforts and Political Fallout

The hearing took place as Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach Hegseth on six counts, including abuse of power and initiating military action without congressional approval.

Meanwhile, public opinion appears to shift. Polling suggests Republicans now trail Democrats by 10 percentage points-40 percent to 50 percent-ahead of the upcoming congressional elections.

If the gap holds, Democrats could gain dozens of seats in the House of Representatives in November, potentially blocking further military action against Iran.