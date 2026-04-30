Ukrainian Commander Says Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Russia could allegedly use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov said, according to Strana.ua.

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"If we increase our effectiveness and raise the level of damage (…) they might decide to "discipline' us with tactical nuclear weapons,” Yelizarov stated.

He suggested that such a scenario could arise if Ukraine begins using its own ballistic missiles to strike targets in Russia.

On November 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an updated nuclear doctrine. According to the document, Russia may use nuclear weapons if weapons of mass destruction are used against it or its allies.