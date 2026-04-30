Kremlin Rejects Azerbaijan as Venue for Ukraine Talks, Peskov Says

There are currently no plans to hold negotiations on Ukraine in Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Çələbi07, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Baku, Azerbaijan

"There is no such discussion at this point,” Peskov stated. He did not provide further details.

Earlier, Zelensky expressed readiness for trilateral negotiations involving Russia and the United States. He named Azerbaijan as a possible venue during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the same meeting, Zelensky said that Kyiv and Baku signed six agreements. These include cooperation in the field of security as well as joint production initiatives.