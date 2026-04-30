Medvedev: Russia’s Nuclear Triad Ready but God Forbid

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia maintains its nuclear triad in proper condition but warned against the catastrophic consequences of its potential use.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Topol-M ICBM

"God forbid we ever witness such events, but we cannot exclude them and we must prepare for them. That is exactly why our country has a nuclear strategic triad, and it is maintained, as they say, in proper condition,” Dmitry Medvedev said.

Nuclear Tensions and Global Risks

Dmitry Medvedev noted that contradictions surrounding nuclear weapons remain extremely tense, particularly in light of the current situation in the Middle East.

In February 2025, he warned that a nuclear apocalypse could become inevitable if Russia's adversaries continue attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on the country. He stressed that dialogue and consultations between states are far more valuable than political posturing.

Link to Ukraine Conflict

Dmitry Medvedev also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that Russia must take significant steps both on the front lines and on the home front to achieve its objectives. He made these remarks at the educational marathon Znanie. Pervye.

He emphasized that most Russian citizens expect victory and the conclusion of the operation. According to him, achieving these goals will require sustained effort.

"The tasks remain the same, but to accomplish them we need stability and security, and these can only be achieved if the goals of the special military operation are reached,” Dmitry Medvedev stated.

Future Outlook

Dmitry Medvedev added that success in the operation would allow Russia to develop along a predictable and stable path. He said citizens expect improvements in income, housing, demographics, healthcare, and education.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the outcome of the operation, saying that Russia understands how it will end and will focus on achieving its objectives without making public declarations.