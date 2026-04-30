Kyiv Turns to Washington Over Russia’s Victory Day Truce Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will clarify with the United States the details of a proposed ceasefire for May 9 put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced the decision on his Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)

"I instructed our representatives to contact the team of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to find out the details of the Russian proposal for a short-term silence,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

On April 29, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a phone conversation, their first in 51 days following their previous call on March 9. During the discussion, the Russian leader stated that he was ready to declare a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations.

According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Donald Trump supported the proposal.

Previous Ceasefire Example

Last year, Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the zone of the special military operation starting on April 28. The pause in hostilities lasted three days and coincided with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.