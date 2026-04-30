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Russia-Europe Conflict Could Last a Lifetime, Medvedev Says

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Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the conflict between Russia and Europe will not disappear within a single generation. He made the statement while speaking at the educational marathon Znanie. Pervye (Knowledge. First), RIA Novosti reports. 

EU military
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EU military

Dmitry Medvedev described the standoff with Europe as existential in nature and stressed that it will persist even within the span of a human lifetime.

"From the perspective of a human life, in my view — perhaps I am a pessimist — the conflict with Europe is forever. I emphasize, though, – I'm talking about human life limits here," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Long-Term Distrust

Despite current tensions, Dmitry Medvedev noted that future political leaders may attempt to rebuild a framework for relations. However, he warned that the level of mutual distrust will remain extremely high for a long time.

Comparison to Pre-War Era

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev responded to increasingly strong military rhetoric in Europe by warning that declaring war inevitable could make it a reality. He also compared the current geopolitical climate to the period preceding World War I, suggesting that numerous triggers could lead to escalation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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