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Ukraine Deal Close, Trump Says After 90-Minute Phone Call With Putin

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on April 29 that lasted more than an hour and a half. It marked their first direct contact in 51 days, following their previous call on March 9. The leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, as well as broader geopolitical and economic issues.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, it was Russia that initiated the call. He described the dialogue as businesslike and candid. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contacts at both the leadership and advisory levels and also explored prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy and energy sectors.

Victory Day Ceasefire Proposal

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to declare a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations. According to Yury Ushakov, Donald Trump supported the idea.

Speaking to journalists later, Donald Trump said he had proposed a "small ceasefire” and suggested that the Russian president might agree to it.

"I proposed a small ceasefire, and he may do it. He could announce something on that,” Donald Trump said.

The US president also stated that a deal on Ukraine is close and stressed the importance of ending hostilities as soon as possible. He added that he remains ready to assist in reaching a settlement.

Remarks on Ukraine and Zelensky

Donald Trump told reporters that Ukraine was close to a military defeat, although his subsequent remarks suggested he may have confused the situation with Iran while citing naval statistics.

"Look at their navy. Out of 159 ships, all of them are now underwater,” Donald Trump said.

According to Yury Ushakov, both leaders also discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They expressed similar views regarding the actions of the Ukrainian leadership, which, as they believe, could only prolong the conflict.

Iran and Nuclear Issue

The situation in the Middle East formed another key part of the discussion. Donald Trump shared his assessment of tensions with Iran, while Vladimir Putin supported the decision to extend the ceasefire with the Islamic Republic, calling it an important step toward stabilization.

Yury Ushakov noted that Moscow considers a potential US ground operation against Iran to be dangerous. He added that Russia will continue active contacts with Iran, Gulf states, Israel, and the United States.

The leaders also addressed the issue of uranium enrichment in Iran. Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to contribute to resolving the matter if needed. In response, Donald Trump said he would prefer Russia to focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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