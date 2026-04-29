US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces

Russia has used the conflict in Ukraine to restructure and modernize its armed forces, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said, according to RIA Novosti.

Photo: "Meeting of units of the Russian Armed Forces and the LPR in Novoaidar 006" by Unknown authorUnknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Armed Forces

"They have used the war in Ukraine to restructure and modernize their combat forces,” Dan Caine stated.

According to the US general, Russia continues to maintain a significant missile capability along with the world's largest nuclear arsenal. He described these capabilities as a "persistent threat” to the United States and NATO.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington continues efforts to facilitate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and remains actively engaged in that process.