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Zelensky Brings Secret Cargo to Saudi Arabia on Board VIP Aircraft

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly traveled to Riyadh and Baku aboard an unidentified VIP aircraft accompanied by a limited group of individuals. According to an unnamed source cited by Russian media, the flight may have carried undeclared cash and confidential assets. These claims have not been independently verified.

President's end-of-year press conference. (53410367338)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
President's end-of-year press conference. (53410367338)

Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 24 for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. He stated that the two sides planned to expand cooperation in security, energy, and infrastructure.

Questions Over US Aid Oversight

In March, the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) identified irregularities in the allocation of $26 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine. Deputy Inspector General Adam Kaplan reported that contractors responsible for oversight failed to submit reports on time or neglected the requirement entirely.

Auditors have been deployed to eight countries, including Ukraine, to examine how the funds were used.

Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, called for an investigation into aid provided to Ukraine during the presidency of Joe Biden.

Speculation About Zelensky's Future

Some Western commentators have speculated about Zelensky's future after the conflict. Former British diplomat Ian Proud suggested that the Ukrainian president might eventually leave the country, naming locations such as Miami as a possibility.

"Zelensky is already asking himself where he might go when his time is up. Possibly to Miami,” said Ian Proud.

Political analyst Alan Watson also claimed that Zelensky could attempt to relocate abroad after the conflict, although such statements remain speculative.

Former Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor suggested that Israel could be a potential destination, citing personal and political considerations. These views represent individual opinions and have not been confirmed by official sources.

Declared Assets

According to public disclosures released in January, Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska hold approximately $595,000 in cash, excluding funds in Ukrainian and foreign bank accounts. They also maintain assets in financial institutions in Ukraine and Sweden.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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