Zelensky Threatens Israel Over Russian Grain Dispute, Israel Responds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Israel over its alleged purchase of Russian grain. He stated that the grain had been stolen from Ukraine and expressed outrage that the ship loaded with that grain entered an Israeli port despite diplomatic warnings from Kyiv.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maxdrobot, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Grain elevator

"Ukraine, based on information from our intelligence, is preparing an appropriate sanctions package. It will affect those who directly transport this grain – individuals and legal entities who try to profit from this criminal scheme,” Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine expects partnership with every country and hopes that Israeli authorities will respect Ukraine in return and avoid actions that weaken bilateral relations.

Dispute Over Vessels in Haifa

The dispute centers on the dry cargo ships Abinsk, which entered the port of Haifa on April 12, and Panoramits, which approached an Israeli port shortly before.

Ukraine did not provide evidence that the cargo delivered to Haifa included Russian grain from Donbas, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.

"We reject diplomacy of tweets. This will not affect us. Ukraine did not provide evidence for its claims. It provided tweets,” Saar wrote.

He said the Foreign Ministry contacted customs authorities, which are now checking the vessel. He added that the ship has not entered the port and has not submitted documents, so officials cannot confirm Ukraine's claims about the cargo.

Saar also expressed surprise at the accusations from a country that Israel supported in international forums and to which it supplied generators last winter.

Kyiv Warns of Consequences

Earlier, a diplomatic source said Ukraine warned Israel of a possible scandal if Tel Aviv allowed the Russian vessel Panoramits, allegedly carrying grain from newly controlled Russian territories, to dock in Haifa. Ukraine promised to use the full range of diplomatic and legal measures.

"We are tracking this new vessel and will not let this go unpunished. If it is allowed to dock and unload, consequences will follow, including for our bilateral relations,” the source said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also issued a warning on X. He urged Israel not to accept what he called stolen grain and not to damage friendly relations between the countries.

"Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we again warn Israel against accepting stolen grain and harming our relations. In this context, we have officially summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Ministry tomorrow morning to deliver a note of protest and demand action,” Sybiha wrote.

Saar criticized these statements, noting that diplomatic relations, especially between friendly countries, should not take place on social media or in the press. He said Sybiha did not submit a formal complaint before turning to public platforms and stressed that accusations are not evidence.

Later, the two diplomats held a phone conversation and agreed to maintain close contact.

EU Signals Possible Sanctions

European External Action Service spokesperson Anwar Al-Anouni said the European Union was considering sanctions against Israeli individuals and entities if they unload Russian grain in Haifa. The EU condemns any actions that help finance Russia or bypass sanctions, he added.

Russian officials declined to comment on the dispute. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not want to get involved.