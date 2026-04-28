UAE to Exit OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, Brent Prices Drop Instantly

The United Arab Emirates will exit OPEC and the broader OPEC+ framework starting May 1.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An oil pump

Officials said the decision reflects the country's long-term strategic and economic vision and the development of its energy sector, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production. They also stressed their commitment to remaining a reliable supplier for global energy markets.

The government made the decision after reviewing its production policy.

What OPEC and OPEC+ Represent

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is an intergovernmental group that coordinates oil production policies to influence global prices. Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela founded it during the Baghdad Conference in September 1960.

OPEC+ expands this cooperation by including major non-OPEC producers such as Russia. Together, OPEC+ countries produce about half of the world's oil.

Market Reaction and Strategic Motives

Authorities in the UAE explained their move by citing national interests and a commitment to meeting market demand more effectively. They added that the country will continue to act responsibly after leaving OPEC by adjusting oil production in line with demand and market conditions.

Following the announcement, Brent crude futures for June delivery on the ICE exchange dropped by 1.91 percent within minutes, falling to $110 per barrel.

Before the news broke, oil prices had been rising. At their peak, Brent prices increased by 4 percent and reached $112.66 per barrel, the highest level since March 23.

Potential Impact on OPEC

UAE's exit could weaken and disrupt OPEC, whose members already face challenges exporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes as a significant blow to the group, as well as to Saudi Arabia, which acts as OPEC's leading force.

At the same time, Reuters noted that the decision could benefit U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused OPEC of keeping oil prices artificially high.

The UAE announced its withdrawal after earlier criticism of other Arab countries for failing to provide sufficient protection against Iranian attacks.

Energy Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei told Reuters that officials reached the decision after a thorough review of the country's energy strategy.