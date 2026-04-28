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Hezbollah’s Drone Tactics Challenge Israel’s Military Advantage

World

The large-scale use of low-cost FPV drones has allowed Hezbollah to offset the military superiority of the Israeli army, Dmitry Kuzyakin, chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, said in an interview with Izvestia.

FPV-drone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
FPV-drone

"Hezbollah has relied on the mass deployment of UAVs as a tool of the "third technological league.' Low production costs combined with high effectiveness make it possible to neutralize the enemy's advantage,” he said.

Layered Drone Strategy

The designer noted that the Lebanese movement uses drones in a complex manner to bypass Israel's military superiority. In particular, Hezbollah employs FPV quadcopters to strike targets at close range, while objects at operational depth are targeted using fixed-wing drones.

In addition, long-range UAVs and multiple launch rocket systems are used against Israel to overload air defense systems.

Asymmetric Warfare and Tactical Shift

According to Kuzyakin, the availability of inexpensive but массовые strike tools allows even field commanders to effectively confront technologically advanced armies. This development requires a reassessment of protective measures for critical infrastructure and military equipment.

Reported Battlefield Impact

In March, Military Watch Magazine reported that Israel lost 21 Merkava tanks in a single day. The vehicles were reportedly destroyed in ambushes organized by Hezbollah fighters.

The growing role of drones in such engagements highlights a broader transformation in modern warfare, where cost-efficiency and массовость can rival traditional technological superiority.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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