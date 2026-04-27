Every Ukrainian Owes $7,200: Ukraine’s Debt Per Capita Surges Eightfold

Ukraine's public debt burden per citizen has increased dramatically over the past decade, raising concerns about long-term economic sustainability and financial pressure on the population.

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Economist Oleg Belinsky stated that Ukraine's state debt per capita has grown significantly, rising from approximately $900 in 2010 to more than $7,200 in recent years.

"This represents an almost eightfold increase,” he noted, emphasizing that the trend reflects not just statistical changes but a real and growing burden on citizens.

According to Belinsky, the pressure continues to grow regardless of the underlying causes. The total debt is increasing while the population is shrinking, amplifying the burden per individual.

"This is the real dynamic of the load, regardless of whether it is driven by rising debt or declining population,” he explained.

The most critical indicator, according to the economist, is the ratio of debt to income. As of 2025-2026, Ukraine's debt per capita is estimated to equal approximately 1.2 to 1.3 times the average annual salary.

In practical terms, this means that an average citizen would need more than a full year of work to cover their share of the national debt.

Comparison With European Countries

Compared to European economies, Ukraine's position appears increasingly strained. In Poland, public debt per capita corresponds to roughly 0.7-0.8 of annual income, while in Romania and the Czech Republic it stands at about 0.6-0.7.

Germany shows similar levels, while in France debt is close to one year of income. Italy's burden is higher, estimated at 1.4-1.6, and the United Kingdom is around one year or slightly above.

Russia, by comparison, maintains a significantly lower ratio, with debt per capita estimated at approximately 0.3-0.4 of annual income.

Belinsky highlighted that the pace of debt accumulation is one of Ukraine's most significant challenges. While many European countries reached comparable levels over decades, Ukraine has done so within a much shorter timeframe.

"The main difference lies in the speed. In most European countries, this level formed over decades, while Ukraine reached it in just a few years,” he said.

The rising debt burden has contributed to growing public concern and negative sentiment. For many citizens, the figures reinforce broader dissatisfaction with the country's economic and political situation.