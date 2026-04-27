Trump Confirms Talks With Putin Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he is in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

"I don't want to reveal it, but I do have conversations with him,” Trump said, referring to his communication with Putin.

He also noted that he maintains contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of attempts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Earlier reports suggested that Trump was considering inviting Putin to an upcoming G20 summit. According to media coverage, Trump has not yet extended a formal invitation but believes Putin's participation could be beneficial.

Hope for Peace Settlement

The US leader expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the conflict.

"We're working on the ​Russia situation, Russia and Ukraine, and hopefully ⁠we're going to get it," Trump ​said in an interview on Fox News.

He reiterated that Washington continues to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

Trump on Russia-Ukraine Relations

Trump also pointed to deep hostility between Moscow and Kyiv as a major obstacle to peace.

"The hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskiy is ridiculous. It's crazy. ​And hate is ​a ⁠bad thing. Hate is a bad thing when you're trying to ​settle something, but it'll happen," he ​said.

The US president has previously made similar remarks, emphasizing that entrenched animosity complicates negotiations.

Kremlin Responds to Trump's Statements

The Kremlin always reports on telephone conversations between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"We make announcements, and my colleague [presidential aide Yuri] Ushakov gives briefings where he talks about the phone conversations that took place," Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded when asked when the politicians last spoke by phone.

Regarding the possibility of informal communication between Trump and Putin, Peskov added: