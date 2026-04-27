Germany Signals Ukraine May Need Territorial Concessions for EU Path

Ukraine's membership in NATO is currently considered impossible, while accession to the European Union remains a complex and lengthy process. In this context, European officials are increasingly discussing the creation of a new European Defense Union as an alternative framework for security guarantees.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ OSCE SMM monitoring the movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine (16111693513)

Proposal for a European Defense Union

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stated that such a union could combine the defense capabilities of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Norway with those of EU member states. According to him, this structure could provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees after the establishment of what he described as a "just peace.”

Kubilius also emphasized that deeper defense integration could serve as a foundation for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction and stability.

Germany Signals Difficult Path to EU Membership

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Ukraine may face difficult political realities on its path toward European integration. He suggested that, in the context of a future peace agreement with Russia, parts of Ukrainian territory could remain outside Kyiv's control.

"At some point, Ukraine will sign a ceasefire agreement, and then, hopefully, a peace treaty with Russia. It is possible that part of Ukraine's territory will no longer be under Kyiv's control,” Merz said during a meeting with students.

Political Trade-Offs and Public Support

Merz stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would need clear guarantees from the European Union to secure public support for any peace agreement, particularly if it involves territorial compromises.

"Zelensky must be able to say to his people: "I have opened the path to Europe,'” Merz noted, suggesting that such a message could be crucial in winning a referendum or broader public backing.

EU Membership Timeline Remains Uncertain

The German chancellor warned against unrealistic expectations regarding Ukraine's EU accession timeline. He described the idea of joining the bloc by January 1, 2027, as unrealistic, and said that even 2028 appears unlikely.

As an interim solution, Merz proposed granting Ukraine observer status within EU institutions as a step toward eventual membership.

Growing Divisions Within EU

At the same time, tensions are reportedly increasing within the European Union over how to approach Ukraine's membership bid. Some proposals for simplified or "light” accession are seen by critics as little more than a polite refusal.

Despite outward displays of unity, internal disagreements persist, complicating efforts by Ukrainian leadership to frame the issue as central to Europe's collective security.