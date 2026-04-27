North Korea Opens War Museum Honoring Troops Who Fought Alongside Russia

A new memorial museum dedicated to North Korean soldiers who reportedly fought alongside Russia has been opened in Pyongyang, marking a significant symbolic step in the growing military ties between the two countries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved DPRK, Pyongyang

The opening ceremony was attended by:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov,

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The event underscored the political and military alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang.

North Korean state media described the museum as both a symbol of alliance and a platform for showcasing captured military equipment. Among the exhibits is a German-made Leopard 2A4 tank, along with other examples of Western armored vehicles reportedly seized during the conflict.

The opening was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the end of fighting in Russia's Kursk region, where North Korean forces are believed to have taken part in combat operations.

A message from Russian President Vladimir Putin was read during the ceremony, describing the museum as a symbol of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

According to Reuters, Moscow and Pyongyang have agreed to deepen military cooperation and are preparing a long-term cooperation plan covering the period from 2027 to 2031.

South Korean intelligence estimates suggest that around 15,000 North Korean troops may have participated in combat operations alongside Russian forces.