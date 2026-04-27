World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Protests to German Ambassador Over Bundestag Deputy’s Meeting in Kyiv

World

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a formal protest to the German Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, in connection with a meeting in Kyiv between Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter and Akhmed Zakayev, the leader of the organization "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria,” which was banned in Russia and designated as terrorist and extremist by Rosfinmonitoring. This was stated in an official announcement by the ministry.

Berlin at night
Photo: flickr.com by Jorge Láscar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Berlin at night

Russia's Accusations

"The German deputy welcomed the anti-Russian activities of terrorists from this organization, who have actively participated in sabotage operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and called for active cooperation with Germany, including for recruiting Russian relocants residing in Germany to carry out operations aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Moscow views the meeting as "irrefutable evidence of Germany's intention to interfere in internal affairs and create threats to Russia's national security,” including through cooperation with what it describes as terrorist structures under the auspices of the Ukrainian authorities.

Context and Escalation

The diplomatic protest comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Western countries over the ongoing conflict and political developments in the region.

On April 23, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi unveiled a commemorative plaque in honor of Dzhokhar Dudayev, the first president of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, who is also designated as a terrorist and extremist by Rosfinmonitoring.

The situation continues to draw sharp reactions from Russian officials, who see such actions as part of a broader pattern of political and symbolic support for figures and groups opposed to Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
World
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
Russia Develops Cancer Vaccine to Treat Multiple Tumor Types
Science
Russia Develops Cancer Vaccine to Treat Multiple Tumor Types
Hairstyles That Age You After 35: 4 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Women
Hairstyles That Age You After 35: 4 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Popular
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions

Reports indicate heavy losses among Ukrainian forces near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region amid ongoing clashes and strategic tensions

Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Shooting at Washington Hilton: Symbolic Venue and Fake Assassination Attempt
Are GMO Foods Safe? Expert Interview on Health, Diet, and Planetary Risks Inna Novikova Growing Discontent in Ukraine: Photos of Exhausted Soldiers Spark Public Outrage Lyuba Lulko France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Russia Protests to German Ambassador Over Bundestag Deputy’s Meeting in Kyiv
Shooting at Washington Hilton: Symbolic Venue and Fake Assassination Attempt
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Russia Develops Cancer Vaccine to Treat Multiple Tumor Types
Are GMO Foods Safe? Expert Interview on Health, Diet, and Planetary Risks
Growing Discontent in Ukraine: Photos of Exhausted Soldiers Spark Public Outrage
Hairstyles That Age You After 35: 4 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Russian Ice Cream Exports to China Collapse 27-Fold as Local Producers Take Over
Finland Moves Toward Nuclear Sharing with US Using F-35 Jets Near Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.