Russia Protests to German Ambassador Over Bundestag Deputy’s Meeting in Kyiv

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a formal protest to the German Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, in connection with a meeting in Kyiv between Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter and Akhmed Zakayev, the leader of the organization "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria,” which was banned in Russia and designated as terrorist and extremist by Rosfinmonitoring. This was stated in an official announcement by the ministry.

Photo: flickr.com by Jorge Láscar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Berlin at night

Russia's Accusations

"The German deputy welcomed the anti-Russian activities of terrorists from this organization, who have actively participated in sabotage operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and called for active cooperation with Germany, including for recruiting Russian relocants residing in Germany to carry out operations aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Moscow views the meeting as "irrefutable evidence of Germany's intention to interfere in internal affairs and create threats to Russia's national security,” including through cooperation with what it describes as terrorist structures under the auspices of the Ukrainian authorities.

Context and Escalation

The diplomatic protest comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Western countries over the ongoing conflict and political developments in the region.

On April 23, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi unveiled a commemorative plaque in honor of Dzhokhar Dudayev, the first president of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, who is also designated as a terrorist and extremist by Rosfinmonitoring.

The situation continues to draw sharp reactions from Russian officials, who see such actions as part of a broader pattern of political and symbolic support for figures and groups opposed to Moscow.