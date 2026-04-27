Shooting at Washington Hilton: Symbolic Venue and Fake Assassination Attempt

On the evening of Saturday, April 25, a shooting occurred in Washington, D. C., at the Washington Hilton hotel during a reception hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association, attended by US President Donald Trump. An armed man attempted to break into the hall and opened fire.

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The Washington Hilton, where the dinner was held, is a symbolic location — 45 years ago, it was the same hotel where the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, was shot.

In 1981, 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots. One of the bullets ricocheted off the presidential limousine and struck Reagan under his left arm, piercing his lung.

Statements Before the Incident

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a notable statement shortly before the shooting during the formal dinner.

"This speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump,” Leavitt said. "It would be funny, entertaining. There’d some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great."

American television host Jimmy Kimmel made a controversial joke about First Lady Melania Trump several days before the dinner attended by the US president.

"Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said.

Speculation and Reactions

American reporter John Varoli expressed the opinion that the assassination attempt on Trump could have been staged to boost the politician's ratings.

He emphasized that Trump is currently unpopular among both liberals and conservatives and claimed that even within his own team he lacks support. According to him, a staged attack could have been organized to improve the president's public standing.

Suspect and Possible Motives

The target of the shooter, 31-year-old California resident Cole Thomas Allen, may have been officials of President Donald Trump's administration. This was stated by Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"We are still trying to determine the motive. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspect deliberately chose representatives of the administration as targets.”

Blanche noted that investigators have not yet identified specific targets among White House officials. According to him, the suspect is expected to appear in court on April 27.

Manifesto and Intentions

Before the attack, Allen reportedly sent a manifesto to family members outlining his intentions. He told his parents he was going to a job interview, while informing his students and colleagues of a personal emergency.

The man apologized to anyone who might be harmed during the incident, stating that he saw no other way to resolve the situation.

Allen wrote that he could not tolerate President Trump being "forgiven for his crimes,” which led him to decide to carry out the attack. He identified administration officials as his primary targets, excluding FBI Director Kash Patel.

He stated that he would only fire at Secret Service agents, hotel security, police, or National Guard personnel if they attempted to stop him, intending to incapacitate them and assuming they would be wearing body armor.

The attacker claimed that hotel staff and guests were not his intended targets but admitted he might attack them if necessary to reach administration officials, adding: "I very much hope it will not come to that.”

A family member interviewed by investigators stated that Allen had made radical statements and frequently spoke about a plan to "fix something” in order to address the problems of the modern world.

Trump's Response

Donald Trump praised the actions of the Secret Service, whose officers stopped the attacker during the evening of April 25 at the Washington hotel.

He emphasized that law enforcement acted brilliantly in neutralizing the suspect and stated that he feels well following the incident.

Trump described the shooting as having overshadowed the evening, calling it "very sad in many ways.” He also suggested the need to build a secure, militarized ballroom.

According to the president, if the White House had already completed the construction of a ballroom with military-level security status, such incidents could have been avoided.