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Finland Moves Toward Nuclear Sharing with US Using F-35 Jets Near Russia

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Finland is reportedly moving closer to an agreement with the United States on the joint use of nuclear weapons deployed on fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets near the Russian border, according to Military Watch Magazine. The country is expected to receive a total of 64 such aircraft.

F-35A with 2 B61-12 bombs
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Los Alamos National Laboratory, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
F-35A with 2 B61-12 bombs

F-35 as Nuclear Delivery Platform

The F-35 is widely considered an optimal platform for delivering nuclear weapons. Its internal weapons bays are capable of carrying two B61 nuclear bombs, while its advanced stealth features and electronic warfare capabilities significantly increase survivability during deep-strike missions.

According to the publication's assessment, a single B61-13 nuclear bomb could result in catastrophic casualties if used against a major city, highlighting the destructive potential associated with such systems.

The report also notes that Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, although their deployment in regions bordering Finland has yet to be fully realized.

Finland Considers Legal Changes

Earlier, Finland's Ministry of Defense announced a proposal to allow the import, transport, and storage of nuclear weapons as part of strengthening national and collective defense capabilities.

The government proposes removing legal barriers that prevent the import, transport, or storage of nuclear devices in Finland in order to ensure national defense, NATO collective security, and defense cooperation.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen stated that the initiative is aimed at strengthening national security in an increasingly unpredictable operational environment and raising the threshold for the use of force against Finland and NATO.

Kremlin Response

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also commented on the developments, calling them a clear sign of escalating confrontation.

"This is confrontation. It should be understood exactly that way — a concentrated expression of confrontation,” Peskov stated.

Broader Regional Context

Experts note that similar trends may be observed elsewhere in Europe. Analyst Alexander Kamkin previously suggested that Poland, which plans joint air force exercises with France involving simulated strikes on Russian targets, is also seeking access to nuclear capabilities.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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